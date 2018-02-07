Rio shares hit Peak Rebound

Blockbuster earnings have not proved to be much of a buy signal

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 7, 2018 9:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The $100bn iron ore miner produced blockbuster earnings and cash flow after commodity prices defied gloomy demand forecasts, but it was not a major buying signal for investors. Shares initially fell 0.5% after the results on Wednesday. They then rose slightly. After all, the group had just handed out a record dividend and forecast global manufacturing growth would buttress returns in the year ahead. That was on top of a 69% rise in underlying profits to $8.6bn and a $9.7bn planned share buyback. But shareholder applause remained muted. It’s also evident that since a 103% advance over about two years, the stock has lost steam.

Peak priced-in

What accounts for this? Well with solid earnings, cash flow generation and a steady reduction in net debt and improving margins throughout its last financial year, Rio Tinto had few further positive surprises to report. Some investors may have been expecting a larger buyback, though the one announced on Wednesday will account for slightly more than all of fiscal 2017’s free cash flow. Additionally, whilst prices of iron ore – Rio’s biggest commodity – and other minerals have confounded pessimism, they remain a risk. Iron ore prices are up 69% over two year; coal has risen by over 100%. Regardless of signs Rio has grabbed Chinese market share, a recently chastened mining industry is cautious about the base metals outlook. Reflecting that, Nymex iron ore’s forward curve indicates prices could fall $10 from current levels to about $63 per tonne.

Growth and value needed

It may also be that the new conservatism sweeping global miners including Rio is beginning to show. The fault of Rio’s virtues is now that it has no projects in the pipeline that will exponentially increase production. CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques has been lauded for choosing value over growth. But eventually growth will have to be sought in almost equal measure, particularly after the group last year disposed of its most obviously non-core assets. It also made no mention of a potential sale of high-cost aluminium-smelting operations housed in its Pacific Aluminum following speculation last year. Talk was an exit could have raised $2.8bn.

FTSE mining crunch

With all FTSE mining giants facing a growth crunch to some degree, investors could soon find it difficult to know where to jump. Anglo and Glencore could begin to look less attractive solely based on their runs of some 300% in two years, though prices of most shares in this group are up in triple-digit percentages. That suggests most FTSE mining shares could drift lower unless these groups define growth strategies more concisely – and perhaps more boldly.

  • BHP Billiton half-year results - 20th February
  • Glencore full-year reports - 21st February
  • Anglo American full-year results - 22nd February

Thoughts on share price technicals

Rio’s highest price since beginning to recoup following the 2014-2015 base metals price rout was marked last month at 4189.5p, slightly above a prior cycle top of $4029p from February 2012. Obviously failure to hold these levels and in fact to dip back beneath them reveals that both continue to be keenly watched by investors—resistance is implied. The retreat has however this week hit and even tested the underside of a closely adhered to rising line that commenced in January 2016. We can see that there have been a number of incursions beneath since then, though none preceded a clean break below. The 200-week moving average line (blue) as a litmus test of underlying support is well below the price. It has also taken on a gently rising gradient for over a year. Prospects look hopeful, if not guaranteed. The real test of support may lie in the months ahead though. Price will reach the apex of triangulation between the rising line and 4029p resistance no later than mid-May.

Related tags: Rio Tinto Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Rio Tinto articles

Quarry and various stones
What are the best lithium stocks on the ASX?
By:
Patrick Foot
July 6, 2023 01:51 PM
    Rio Tinto, bullish for 2020?
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 30, 2019 08:15 AM
      Market Brief: Tariff Man strikes again
      By:
      Global author
      Global author
      December 2, 2019 09:51 AM
        Anglo shares poised to keep outpacing FTSE rivals
        By:
        Global author
        November 28, 2019 11:10 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.