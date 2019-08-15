Return of investor pessimism

Investors remain cautious

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 15, 2019 6:12 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Tuesday’s global market rally, triggered by US President Trump’s postponement of tariffs against Chinese goods, was short lived. Trump changed tack with tweets yesterday calling for a ‘humane’ resolution to the Hong Kong protests from the Chinese government, which could translate into further market weakness in general, and for the Hang Seng in particular.


US and Asia stock markets have mostly dropped sharply, on confirmation that China’s economy is slowing down. US bond markets are flashing recessionary signals, with the inversion of the yield curve. European stocks opened down this morning, Italy, in the grips of renewed political turmoil, saw the FTSE MIB also fall.


Financials in distress

The FTSE100 fell -1.42% in the previous session, dragged down in particular by financials suffering from adverse market conditions. Royal Bank of Scotland shares slumped -7.48%, while Standard Life Aberdeen, Phoenix Group, Aviva and Legal & General all lost more than 2%.


Sustaining the FTSE benchmark was software business Micro Focus International, which gained 2.11% on news of a $200 million share buyback programme. British American Tobacco was up 1.75%, as investors saw value in its takeover of e-cigarette maker Twisp.

Please note these products may not be available to trade in all regions.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.