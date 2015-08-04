regional focus foreign investors dump thai stocks 955532015

Thai government has been unable to walk its talk on economic revival


August 4, 2015 1:09 PM
Assailed by tepid corporate earnings, dwindling exports and a manufacturing slowdown, the Thai economy has been unable to deliver on economic growth, a stark reminder to the country’s military government that it is yet to deliver on its pledge to revive the country’s economic fortunes. This has sparked a sell-off in the country’s equity markets, with foreign investors heading for the exit.

The worst drought in a decade has taken a toll on the Thai economy and severely affected the 40 per cent of the population that is engaged in agriculture, primarily rice exports. The rice output is likely to be down by 15 to 20 per cent this year according to the Thai Rice Exporters Association, spurring downgrades of economic growth forecasts. For 2015, Credit Suisse has trimmed its growth forecast of 3.1 per cent previously to 2.5 per cent this year, while JP Morgan has turned down a 3.5 per cent estimate to just 2.6 per cent.

Last month, the Thai Baht fell 3.4 per cent against the US dollar, and is trading at six year lows.

Panicked foreign investors and overseas funds dumped US$774 million (SG$1068 million) worth of Thai shares in July, pushing down the benchmark SET index by 4.3 per cent, as the government could invest less than half of the 450 billion baht (SG$17.85 billion) earmarked for sorely needed investment in roads, mass transit and other infrastructure projects in the fiscal year ending Sept 30.

International investors are therefore, likely losing their patience with the government’s performance on the economic front, according to the Business Times. The Finance Ministry has trimmed its GDP forecast for the third time this year, while manufacturing output is down every month since 2013, except one. Foreign equity investment is also dwindling – international investors withdrew US$6.21 billion in 2013, US$1.09 billion in 2014 and US$1.24 billion so far this year.

The travails of the Thai economy were acknowledged by Veerathai Santiprabhob, who will take over as Thailand’s central bank governor from October 1.

“The country's investment remains worrying and is not given enough interest recently,” he said at a recent seminar. “If there is no serious start (of investment), exports will not be able to compete and workforce will face problems.”

