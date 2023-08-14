Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 14, 2023

US futures

Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.2%

is up 0.2% S&P 500 is up 0.2%

is up 0.2% Nasdaq 100 is up 0.3%

US futures are pushing higher at the start of the new week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both attempting to rebound from one-month lows. They are following European markets higher, which appear to have shrugged-off contagion fears stemming from China, which dragged down Asian markets overnight.

What to expect from the Week Ahead

It may be the middle of the US summer, but economic data keeps coming thick and fast. The key event for US markets is the release of FOMC minutes, as well as more data out of China following the lacklustre performance we saw in the first half of the year. There is also more inflation data out of the UK and Canada, and RBA minutes and employment data out of Australia.

You can find out what to expect from all these major events in the Week Ahead.

Earnings Week Ahead: Retailers and Chinese stocks

We are approaching the back-end of earnings season but the calendar remains busy this week. We have results due out from a number of retailers including Home Depot, Target and Walmart (more on this below). Other big names in the US calendar this week include semiconductor firm Applied Materials, tech giant Cisco, machinery maker Deere & Co, luxury goods firm Tapestry and cybersecurity outfit Palo Alto Networks.

It will also big a big week for Chinese stocks that are listed in America, with tech conglomerate Tencent, video platform Bilibili, ecommerce firm JD.com and electric carmaker XPeng all due to provide updates. South-east Asian outfit Sea is also pencilled-in.

You can find the full calendar and our previews on the top updates to watch out for in Earnings This Week.

Most discussed Reddit stocks

Below is a list of the top 10 most mentioned US stocks on the WallStreetBets thread on Reddit over the last 24 hours, according to data from Quiver Quantitative. Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and other instruments have been excluded: