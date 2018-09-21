Record US markets boost Asia and Europe

The record high notes hit by US indices yesterday are setting the tone for both Asian and European markets as the week draws to a close.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 21, 2018 5:19 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The record high notes hit by US indices yesterday are setting the tone for both Asian and European markets as the week draws to a close. For the moment Asian stocks have shrugged off trade war concerns with the focus shifting to China’s new stimulus package which is expected to boost consumption and cut import tariffs from other countries. Shanghai stocks rallied 2.4% and the Nikkei hit an eight-month high trading up 0.8% on the day. European markets are also powering higher with the FTSE in the lead, trading up 0.83%. Miners continued to perform strongly within the index as a slightly weaker dollar is working in favour of commodity prices. Glencore, Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP are taking four of the top five places on the leader board of FTSE risers. 

The pound, however, is losing ground with Brexit disputes rumbling in the background. The latest stab at Prime Minister Theresa May came from former Brexit minister David Davis who said that at least 40 Conservative MPs would vote against her Brexit proposal. With the PM unable to catch a break over Brexit the pound has little chance of firming against the euro. It is trading down 0.33% against the common currency and almost the same against the dollar.  

Oil stabilises after Trump takes stab at OPEC

Brent crude is trading back above $79 as it recovered from an almost 0.8% drop triggered by President Trump criticising the oil cartel OPEC. As new US sanctions on Iran loom oil prices have been on the rise. But the US is keen to avoid oil becoming too expensive and has already asked Saudi Arabia and Russia to keep pumping more oil. Though some sort of informal agreement seems to have been reached this week Saudi Arabian officials said that they were comfortable with higher oil prices, provoking Trump’s ire who tweeted that the region would be unsafe if the US withdrew its military support. The angry comments are aimed to focus the minds of OPEC oil ministers who will meet Sunday to discuss whether they need to raise production to counterbalance the potential loss of Iranian oil. 


Related tags: Brexit China OPEC Trump Brent

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brexit articles

UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
EU to UK: No more sausages for you!
By:
June 9, 2021 12:09 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    Currency pair of the week: EUR/USD
    By:
    December 28, 2020 08:37 AM
      UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
      Two trades to watch: FTSE, GBP/USD ahead of expected Brexit trade deal
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 24, 2020 01:59 AM
        UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
        Brexit deal could be reached by Christmas: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
        By:
        December 23, 2020 01:29 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.