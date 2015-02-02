Singapore stocks on Friday represented by the Straits Times Index (STI) slumped nearly 1 per cent after failing to hold onto gains accrued in the first two hours of trade. Stocks started to slide gently shortly after noon, but the big fall came in the last hour of trade.

Indices and sectors

The STI ended 27.85 points lower or -0.81 per cent to 3391.2, taking the year-to-date performance to +0.77 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined -0.37 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined -0.11 per cent.

The SGX traded 1,517.5 million shares valued SG$1,763.2 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 231/212.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the gainers were oil and gas (+0.97 per cent), utilities (+0.37 per cent) and telecommunications (0.21 per cent). In percentage terms the losers fared much worse, with real estate down 1.52 per cent, consumer goods lower by 1.47 per cent and China off 1.32 per cent.

Stocks

An online survey by financial services firm Manulife showed that most Singapore investors would prefer to be cautious and park their money in cash, according to the Straits Times. Cash, as an investment option, was preferred by 25 per cent of the 500 investors that were surveyed between November and December last year, making it the most popular of the eight kinds of investments covered in the poll. The second most popular option was stocks with 21 per cent rating them as their most preferred mode of investment.

According to Fitch Ratings, the big three local banks namely, DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05), United Overseas Bank Ltd (SGX:U11) and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (SGX:O39) had healthy loss-absorption buffers and able to take in stride any significant rise in credit costs due to the current property market correction in Singapore. Fitch said in its latest Asia-Pacific Chart of the Month report that Singapore banks in general had lower potential losses from mortgages because of relatively healthy household balance sheets and sufficient collateralisation, according to a report in the Straits Times.

Perennial Real Estate Holdings Ltd (SGX:40S) has set up a consortium of syndicated investors to bid for the AXA Tower for SG$1.17 billion, equivalent to SG$1735 per square foot, said a report in The Business Times.

Offshore services provider Ezra Holdings Ltd (SGX:5DN) announced Friday it had secured multiple contracts from a number of energy companies valued in the aggregate at over SG$65 million, including options, according to a report in IHS Maritime 360. The scope of the contracts includes project management, engineering, transportation and installation works for an FPSO vessel in Africa in addition to engineering and offshore construction support contracts.

A Bloomberg article said yesterday that The Singapore Exchange will hire more executives in China in a bid to expand the use of its products in that country. “We need to grow our headcount in China,” said Chief Executive Officer Magnus Bocker. “We will more than double what we have today in the next few years,” he added, stressing that it was important for the SGX to attract new clients and sell more products as well as to have a presence in key markets.

Economic news, currency and insight

Aggregate bank lending in Singapore fell from SG$608.17 billion in November to SG$607.96 billion in December, as falls in the quantum of loans to manufacturing and commerce more than outweighed higher lending to sectors such as building and construction, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, said the Straits Times.

China’s Ministry of Finance said Friday that the country’s annual fiscal revenue growth dropped to a 23 year low of 8.6 per cent in 2014 as the economy weakened, according to Want China Times. The ministry attributed the disappointing fiscal revenue growth to weak factory output, consumption, investment and corporate profits. A weak housing market and tax cuts also played a role.

Separately, China’s official Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 49.18 January from 50.1 in December, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics released Sunday. An index level of 50 is a borderline between growth and contraction, and the latest reading showed that activity in China’s factory sector contracted in January for the first time in over two years.

The Euro traded weak on Friday after Greece turned down fresh loans under its bailout package and snubbed international creditors by refusing to meet with them. Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said the government would prefer to renegotiate the bailout package even if it meant that the country would shortly run out of money, said the Straits Times.

According to a report by forexmagnates.com, two ex-foreign exchange traders, Ivan Chng and Toh Hway Khuan, face charges in unrelated cases for allegedly making unlawful gains in false trades totaling over US$1.1 billion in November 2009 by using their banks accounts to get preferential rates. Chng is a former HSBC senior dealer, while Khuan used to work as a spot trader at Deutsche Bank.

Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who is also the Finance Minister, said yesterday the focus of the current year’s budget would be to develop the future for both the young and old of the country. The project will accordingly contain initiatives to strengthen the social security system to provide “assurance and retirement for seniors, a very important priority,” as well as to provide good careers for young and mid-career Singaporeans, according to TODAY. “That is the way in which things add up. It is our education and our skills — skills that will give us a good future, and that then allow us to also look after our elderly well,” he said.