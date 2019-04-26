RBS Lloyds catch down with the new normal

RBS is out of the woods and into the new normal for banks

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 26, 2019 12:22 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

RBS is out of the woods and into the new normal for banks

RBS is definitively out of the woods in terms of risk-laden ‘problem bank’ status. The transformation, book-ended by settlement of a residential mortgages case with the U.S. Department of Justice last year, is a win from any perspective. But scrutiny of the group remains intense. The still mostly government-owned bank plays second fiddle to Lloyds as the biggest lender to British households and businesses whilst Brexit looms. As such, the shares are a no less a finely-tuned weather vane to signs of economic turbulence.

That’s the backdrop for the shares’ biggest loss since late-March, down approaching 5% at worst. It didn’t help that whilst 1Q pre-tax operating profit of GBP1bn beat RBS-compiled consensus of GBP900m, the market reacted to signs of deteriorating quality. Missed net interest income and total income forecasts give the game away. Positive inputs from declining strategic and legal costs enabled the bottom line, raising questions about how sustainable earnings momentum will be. RBS itself kept guidance but cautioned that the Brexit-tinged economic environment could “make income growth more challenging in the near term”. With investors now having to also keep tabs on the exit of CEO Ross McEwan, albeit well flagged, there are ample reasons to reduce.

RBS shares, like those of its close rival Lloyds Banking Group, have reversed sharply after a solid 2019 start that took both as much 25%-28% higher. Bullish sentiment from expectations of a softer than feared Brexit and improving capital now looks to be ahead of fundamentals. Foremost among the latter: the volte face by key central banks from a tightening stance back to an accommodative one, including the Bank of England—under very different circumstances. Both lenders look set to continue catching down with the reasserted realities of the sector over the medium term. Lloyds releases a quarterly update on Thursday 2nd May.

Price chart: UK bank shares rebased – year-to-Friday 26th April 2019

Source: Refinitiv/City Index


Related tags: UK Brexit

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
Today 06:50 PM
Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Bulls Tested Ahead of Trump
Today 06:06 PM
King Dollar's Trump Rally: What Does it Mean for Macro?
Today 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
Today 02:38 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday – January 17, 2025
Today 12:00 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Analysis: Bull Trends in Question
Today 10:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK articles

gpbusd_01
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY: UK CPI in focus after soft prints from NZ, CA
By:
Matt Simpson
July 17, 2024 03:34 AM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD forecast: Volatility expected with UK data, Powell on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 14, 2024 02:43 AM
      inflation_05
      UK, CA, NZ inflation at the helm: The Week Ahead
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 12, 2024 03:39 AM
        united_kingdom_03
        GBP/USD, GBP/JPY forecast: Forward returns around the UK Budget
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 5, 2024 04:36 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.