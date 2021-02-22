RBNZ next up to walk the central bank tightrope: NZD/USD

﻿

RBNZ next up to walk the central bank tightrope NZDUSD

Tomorrow at midday Sydney time sees the release of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) which is expected to provide something for everyone.

February 22, 2021 10:05 PM

At the baseline, key Monetary Policy settings are expected to remain unchanged. The Overnight Cash Rate (OCR) will be left at 0.25%. The Large Scale Asset Purchase program (LSAP) cap is likely to remain at $100bn and the Funding for Lending Program(FLP) will remain in place.

Of more interest will be how the RBNZ manages the high wire balancing act performed so adeptly by the RBA earlier this month, by acknowledging the improvement in the economy since the last MPS in November including;

  • The unemployment rate falling back below 5% earlier this month.
  • GDP and inflation metrics have been better than anticipated.
  • Upside momentum in the housing market has prompted the reintroduction of LVR restrictions to limit financial stability risks.

While providing sufficient dovish forward guidance to placate an interest rate market that has begun to price in interest rate hikes, ahead of the expiry of the RBNZ’s current forward guidance (the RBNZ committed to leaving the OCR at 0.25% for at least 12 months when it cut in March 2020).

If the RBNZ follows the lead of the RBA, their statement will likely strike a tone that acknowledges the improved outlook, but highlights that downside risks remain to an economy still a long way from employment and inflation objectives. Made worse by an appreciating exchange rate that brings us neatly around to what lies ahead for the NZD/USD.

Learn more about trading FX

Providing the NZD/USD can consolidate over the next 24 hours, its overnight break above the January .7315 high, it should allow a test of the next upside level at .7400c, with scope to .7500c.

To participate in this up move we favour using a corrective pullback, ideally towards support .7275/55ish to enter NZDUSD longs. Aware that should the NZD/USD break below .7250/30ish, it would be the first indication the short-term upside has stalled and that a deeper correction is underway.

RBNZ next up to walk the central bank tightrope: NZD/USD

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 23rd of February 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Forex NZD USD

Latest market news

View more
Fed Meeting Analysis: FOMC and Powell Still Looking For Excuses to Cut
Today 06:53 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA slips ahead of the Fed rate decision
Today 12:50 PM
Gold analysis in focus as FOMC day arrives
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:30 AM
AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY: Eyeing decade highs as upside momentum builds
Today 05:33 AM
Bitcoin falters at $70k yet again, volatility could be set to remain
Today 12:21 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

federal reserve stamp
Fed Meeting Analysis: FOMC and Powell Still Looking For Excuses to Cut
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 06:53 PM
    japan_08
    Japanese yen slides post BOJ, do we need to be on intervention alert?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:17 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY analysis: What’s next for JPY and USD amid diverging policies?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 04:30 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD analysis: Euro falls to key support as markets react to BOJ ahead of FOMC
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 12:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.