RBNZ Needs to Buy Time

February 11, 2020 4:12 PM
2 views

RBNZ Needs to Buy Time

The Rersrve Bank of New Zealand will meet in a few hours and give their decision on whether or not to move the official cash rate from record lows at 1%.  On November 13th, the market was expecting the RBNZ to cut rates to 0.75%, however they left rates unchanged, citing that monetary policy was already accommodative and that economic developments did not warrant a change.  However, they did add that rates will remain low for a prolonged period. 

Economic data over the last month has been mixed.  The most recent employment change for Q4 was worse at 0% vs 0.4% expected and the manufacturing PMI for December (MoM) was 49.3, back into contraction from 51.4 in November.  However, inflation data was slightly higher and building permits for December (MoM) were up 9.9% vs -0.3% expected.  If the RBNZ feels that the economic data has been strong enough, they will leave rates unchanged.  What the central bank needs to do is the same thing as its neighbor, the RBA, has done….buy itself time!

As we discussed in yesterday’s piece regarding the double bottom in AUD/NZD, the strong employment data and strong housing data allowed for the RBA to leave rates unchanged at their most recent meeting.  This buys them time, in order to determine what the fallout from the coronavirus will be. 

Since the RBNZ’s last meeting, a lot has changed in the world!!  In addition to the outbreak of the cononavirus,  the US-China Phase One Trade Deal was agreed to and signed, and the pending tariffs on China for December 15th were not imposed.  As with Australia, New Zealand is a large exporter of goods and services to China. A slowdown in China from the coronavirus will result in slower growth in New Zealand as well.  The RBNZ needs to consider if they have the economic capacity to keep rates unchanged (as the RBA did), and buy time, while they try to determine the net effects from the coronavirus. 

NZD/USD has been making lower lows since July 2016.  The last low, on October 1st, 2019, was able to hold support from prior lows back in August 2015 just below .6200.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

On a shorter 240-minute timeframe, price managed to breakthrough the 61.8% retracement level from the October 1st lows the December 31st highs, near .6417.  Price did manage to hold near those levels today and is currently trading near .6400.  Horizonal resistance above at .6450 and .6575.  There is horizontal support below near .6320, however the previous low at .6206 could be reached quickly if the central bank is extremely dovish. Note that the RSI has unwound and moved higher into neutral territory.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

The RBNZ isn’t scheduled to meet again until March 25th, however that doesn’t mean that they can’t come out with dovish (or hawkish) comments before then, or even has a mid-meeting rate cut.  Watch the language used tonight in the accompanying statement and press conference.  This will let us know how members feel regarding the fallout from the coronavirus.  


Related tags: Dollar Forex Interest rates USD Central Bank China New Zealand

Latest market news

View more
Higher bond yields hit Nasdaq, Oil continues to rally
Today 06:23 PM
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
Today 01:46 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Today 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
Today 12:42 PM
S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
Today 11:00 AM
7 best indicators for day trading
Today 11:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Bank notes of different currencies
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 11, 2023 11:30 AM
    EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
      jobs_04
      Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 3, 2023 03:24 PM
        Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 12, 2023 11:30 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.