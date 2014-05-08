rbnz fx intervention threat nzd implications 55732014

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Graeme Wheeler resorted to the threat of intervention last night, saying: “It would become more opportune for the Reserve Bank […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 8, 2014 3:52 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Graeme Wheeler resorted to the threat of intervention last night, saying: “It would become more opportune for the Reserve Bank to intervene in the currency market to sell New Zealand dollars” if the currency failed to respond to worsening fundamentals. We are not sure whether Wheeler’s statement implies that fundamentals have started to deteriorate or if he is anticipating a slowdown ahead.

Wheeler added that if the Kiwi strength persists to the extent of slowing tradables inflation, it “will be a factor in our assessment of the extent and speed with which the Official Cash Rate needs to be raised”.

FX traders are well aware of the ineffectiveness of past RBNZ interventions and how they had little effect, especially if not accompanied by actual policy easing. The NZ government last year even likened NZD intervention with being in a “war zone with a peashooter.” Indeed, accelerating house prices, increased hiring and robust business confidence surveys continue tog price at least two interest rate hikes year, in addition to the 50-bps delivered earlier this year.

Wheeler’s interventionist remarks emerged hours after the release of the NZ Q1 unemployment rate coming in steady at 6.0% vs. expectations of 5.9%, and an employment growth of +0.9% from the previous 1.1%, vs. expectations of +0.6%. The participation rate, however, hit a record high of 69.3% in Q1 from Q4’s 68.9%. On the disinflationary side, NZ private sector labour costs was halved in Q1 to 0.3% vs. an expected 0.5%, with 1.6%y/y.

Our previous piece on the Kiwi from February 20 predicted a 4% rise in NZDUSD partly due to further gains in dairy, meat & poultry prices. NZDUSD ended up raising more than 6%. But is today different?

Falling dairy prices & rising farmer debt

Until the Wheeler remarks, the NZD was oblivious to the 6th consecutive decline in dairy product prices recorded by Fonterra’s Global Dairy Trade auction, held by the world’s biggest producer of dairy products. Expectations are now pointing that Fonterra will trim its forecast for a record milk payout. The combination of lower milk payout to farmers with a strong currency could intensify farmers’ indebtedness towards the breaking point, especially if interest rates continue to rise, as they’re expected.

NZ’s dairy whole milk powder prices fell 23% so far this year to US$3,930 a tonne, nearing the lowest level since Feb 2013.Wheeler warned over the potential slowdown of NZ’s dairy exports to China as the world’s 2nd largest economy cools off from the double-digit growth rates of previous decade.

If NZD appreciation remains maintained by higher interest rates, then downside surprises from Fonterra’s payout will become too frequent and inflation decline becomes more sustainable. That would be NZD-negative. But betting on a NZD decline mainly based on threats of RBNZ intervention could prove costly, especially if two more rate hikes are priced in. Rather than shorting NZD vs USD, the preferred trade remains in in capping the bounce in NZDJPY and supporting AUDNZD towards 1.11.

NZD vs RBNZ vs dairy whole milk

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.