RBA stay the course next up NZ jobs AUDUSD and NZDUSD

As widely expected, at its monthly board meeting this afternoon, the RBA kept monetary policy on hold, including its targets of 10 basis points for the cash rate and the yield on the April 2024 Australian Government bond.

August 3, 2021 2:24 AM
The RBA's forward guidance remained dovish as it reiterated that the conditions needed to raise interest rates (inflation sustainably between the 2 to 3% target rate and wages growth of 3%) are unlikely to be met until 2024 at the earliest.

After announcing a tapering of its latest QE program at its July Board meeting, and despite a surge in new Covid cases currently impacting the economy, the RBA plans on staying the course.

It will continue to purchase government securities at the rate of $5B a week until early September and then taper to $4B a week until mid-November. Caught off guard by this, the AUDUSD jumped 30 pips after the announcement from .7370 into resistance .7400/20.

Attention for traders of the Antipodean currency pairs now turns to tomorrow morning's labour force data in NZ.

Before reviewing expectations for the jobs data, we note this morning the RBNZ proposed to tighten mortgage lending standards by restricting high LVR owner-occupier lending to 10% of all new loans effective 1 October, and it may introduce debt-to-income restrictions and interest rates floors.

As directed by the NZ Government, the RBNZ now explicitly targets housing prices, up over 30% in the past 12 months. Should the RBNZ's proposals be implemented, it would suggest the need for a less hawkish RBNZ rate hike path.

Returning to tomorrow jobs data, the expectation is for the unemployment rate to fall to 4.5% from 4.7% and the participation rate to increase to 70.6%. The tightening labour market pushing wages growth 0.6% higher in the quarter.

The NZDUSD has been encapsulated in a 0.6880-0.7050 type range for the past three weeks, supported on the downside by expectations of a 25 bp rate hike at the August 18th RBNZ meeting.

A rally above .7050 and then above the 200-day moving average currently at .7100 would indicate that the NZDUSD has completed a correction from the February .7465 high at the recent .6881 low and that the uptrend has resumed.

Aware that should the NZDUSD break and close below support at .6900/.6880, it would warn that a deeper correction is underway, towards .6700c/.6500c.

chart

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 3rd of August 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.