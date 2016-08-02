The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its latest monetary policy decision later today at 0430 GMT. RBA has left the key benchmark cash rate unchanged at 1.75%, a current record low in the last meeting held on 05 July 2016 as RBA stated that policy makers need to assess the economic conditions both internally and externally (risk of a strong AUD and negative spill overs from Brexit) before deciding on further monetary easing measures. In our previous RBA Interest Rate Decision Day report dated on 05 July 2016, we have warned of a potential final short-term push up on the AUD/USD towards the 0.7595/7650 resistance zone and AUD/USD has indeed moved within our expectation since 05 July 2016 and printed a high of 0.7676 on 15 July 2016, click here for a recap.

Latest Q2 2016 core inflation data has eased further to 1.0% y/y versus 1.3% y/y seen in Q1 2016 which came in below market expectation of 1.1% y/y and has hit the lower limit of the latest RBA’s annual inflation forecast of 1% to 2% set for 2016. This latest inflation data has increased the risk of a deflationary spiral and also as per stated in the last monetary policy statement; RBA is also concerned about the rising AUD that can hurt exports which it has described as a “complication”. Since the Brexit low of 0.7306 seen on 24 June 2016, the AUD/USD has recovered and it is now hovering at around 0.7540 which is coming close to the level before the last interest rate cut in May 2016. Given this set of latest information, most economists surveyed by the media expect the RBA to cut its key benchmark cash rate to 1.50% (a 25bps reduction) in the meeting later and even the money markets now see a 70% chance of a cut.

Let’s us take a look at the potential medium-term movement (1 to 3 weeks) on the AUD/USD from a technical analysis perspective.

AUD/USD

Key elements

The recent push up in price action in place since 24 June 2016 low has reached a key medium-term resistance zone of 0.7595/0.7650 which is defined by a confluence of elements. The 24 June 2016 swing high before Brexit, a descending trendline in place since 21 April 2016 high and a Fibonacci projection cluster.

In conjunction, the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator is now right at its descending trendline resistance. The medium-term upside momentum of price action has started to wane and the risk of a medium-term bearish reversal in price action increases.

The near-term support rests at 0.7490 which is the lower boundary of the ascending range (depicted in purple in place since 24 May 2016 low) follow by the more significant medium-term support of 0.7350/7320 which is defined by an ascending trendline in place since 15 January 2016 low and the Brexit swing low area seen on 24 June 2016.

The shorter-term (4 hour) Stochastic oscillator has almost reached its extreme oversold level which highlights the risk of a minor rebound in price action at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 0.7595

Pivot (key resistance): 0.7650

Supports: 0.7490 & 0.7350/20

Next resistances: 0.7830 & 0.79020

Conclusion

The medium-term technical configuration for AUD/USD is still range bound since the 15 January 2016 low. On the near-term, the AUD /USD may see a minor rebound first at this juncture towards the intermediate resistance of 0.7595 with a maximum limit set at the 0.7650 medium-term pivotal resistance Thereafter, another potential downleg is likely to materialise and a break below the short-term ascending range support at 0.7490 may open up scope for a further decline towards the medium-term support zone of 0.7350/7320.

However, a clearance above the 0.7650 medium-term pivotal resistance may invalidate the preferred bearish scenario for a further squeeze up towards 0.7830 ( 20 April 2016 swing high area) and even the long-term pivotal resistance of 0.79020.

Charts are from eSignal

