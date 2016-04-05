(Click to enlarge charts)

In the recent run up seen in the AUDUSD, the pair has surged towards within our expectation where we expect commodities currencies such as the AUD and CAD to strengthen against the USD in Q1 2016.

As per highlighted in my last Saturday seminar on the Strategic Updated Global Markets Outlook for Q2 (clients can request a copy of the slides via the local customer service support), we are now expecting WTI oil to face a risk to retest the Feb 2016 low below the 40.30 resistance which will put downside pressure on the AUDUSD.

Interestingly, the AUDUSD has already started its descend right below our long-term key resistance zone of 0.7710/79020 (see weekly chart) yesterday, ahead of RBA’s policy interest rate decision later.

Market participants are expecting no change in the policy interest rate which is now at 2%. Let us take a look at the potential short-term movement on the AUDUSD from a technical analysis perspective.

Key elements

As seen on the hourly chart, the AUD/USD has now traced out an impending bearish “Double Top” configuration with the neckline support at 0.7550.

Current price action has declined right above the neckline support at 0.7550 with the hourly Stochastic oscillator coming close to its extreme oversold level.

The key short-term resistance zone stands at 0.7617/7645 which is defined by a trendline resistance linking the lower highs since 31 March 2016, the minor swing high area of 04 April 2016 formed in yesterday late European session and a Fibonacci retracement level.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 0.7617/7645

Supports: 0.7550 & 0.7480

Next resistance: 0.7710 (lower limit of long-term key resistance zone)

Conclusion

Given that the hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to the extreme oversold level, the AUDUSD may shape a minor rebound above 0.7550 which is likely to be capped by the short-term pivotal resistance of 0.7617/7645 before another potential downleg occurs to target the 0.7480 support in the first step.

However, a clearance above the 0.7617/7645 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to put the bears on hold to see a push up to retest 0.7710 (lower limit off lower limit of long-term key resistance zone).

