rba interest rate decision day audusd under pressure below 0 76177645 1804652016

(Click to enlarge charts) In the recent run up seen in the AUDUSD, the pair has surged towards within our expectation where we expect commodities […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 5, 2016 1:17 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUDUSD_weekly_05 Apr 2016

AUDUSD_daily_05 Apr 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

In the recent run up seen in the AUDUSD, the pair has surged towards within our expectation where we expect commodities currencies such as the AUD and CAD to strengthen against the USD in Q1 2016.

As per highlighted in my last Saturday seminar on the Strategic Updated Global Markets Outlook for Q2 (clients can request a copy of the slides via the local customer service support), we are now expecting WTI oil to face a risk to retest the Feb 2016 low below the 40.30 resistance which will put downside pressure on the AUDUSD.

Interestingly, the AUDUSD has already started its descend right below our long-term key resistance zone of 0.7710/79020 (see weekly chart) yesterday, ahead of RBA’s policy interest rate decision later.

Market participants are expecting no change in the policy interest rate which is now at 2%. Let us take a look at the potential short-term movement on the AUDUSD from a technical analysis perspective.

Key elements

  • As seen on the hourly chart, the AUD/USD has now traced out an impending bearish “Double Top” configuration with the neckline support at 0.7550.
  • Current price action has declined right above the neckline support at 0.7550 with the hourly Stochastic oscillator coming close to its extreme oversold level.
  • The key short-term resistance zone stands at 0.7617/7645 which is defined by a trendline resistance linking the lower highs since 31 March 2016, the minor swing high area of 04 April 2016 formed in yesterday late European session and a Fibonacci retracement level.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 0.7617/7645

Supports: 0.7550 & 0.7480

Next resistance: 0.7710 (lower limit of long-term key resistance zone)

Conclusion

Given that the hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to the extreme oversold level, the AUDUSD may shape a minor rebound above 0.7550 which is likely to be capped by the short-term pivotal resistance of 0.7617/7645 before another potential downleg occurs to target the 0.7480 support in the first step.

However, a clearance above the 0.7617/7645 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to put the bears on hold to see a push up to retest 0.7710 (lower limit off lower limit of long-term key resistance zone).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.