Later today at 0330 GMT, RBA will announce its latest monetary policy where the expectation is no change to its current record low policy interest rate at 1.5% for the sixth consecutive meeting.

The futures market only priced in a 3% chance of a 25bps cut for this meeting. Let us take a look at the AUD/USD from a technical analysis perspective

Short-term Technical outlook on AUD/USD

(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

Since the swing low area of 0.7540 printed on last Friday, 03 March 2017, the AUD/USD has started to evolve into a bearish flag formation with its upper boundary now at 0.7625.

has started to evolve into a bearish flag formation with its upper boundary now at 0.7625. The bearish flag resistance of 0.7625 also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster at 0.7610/25

Based on Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the current up move in place since last Friday, 03 March 2017 late U.S. session is likely to be a minor degree corrective wave 4 with potential end target at 0.7610/25. Thereafter, the AUD/USD may resume its bearish impulsive down leg to trace out the minor degree wave 5 to complete an intermediate degree bearish down move cycle of a/ or 1/ in place since 23 February 2017 high of 0.7740.

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bearish below its resisrtances.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 0.7610/25

Supports: 0.7540 & 0.7510

Next resistance: 0.76440 & 0.7654 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 0.7610/25 short-term pivotal resistance holds, the AUD/USD is likely to see a continuation of its potential downleg to retest last Friday’s 03 March 2017 swing low area of 0.7540 before targeting the 0.7510 support (risk level for a potential multi-week rebound)

However, a clearance above 0.7625 may invalidate the preferred bearish tone to see a further squeeze up towards 0.7640 and even the medium-term pivotal resistance at 0.76540 (also the descending trendline from 23 February 2017 high. Click here for a recap on our medium-term outlook published last Friday, 03 March 2017.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.