rba cut rates audusd down 160 points 148152015

The Royal Bank of Australia (RBA) took a surprise cut to the interest rate last night from 2.5% to 2.25%, causing a sell-off in the AUD/USD […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 3, 2015 5:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Royal Bank of Australia (RBA) took a surprise cut to the interest rate last night from 2.5% to 2.25%, causing a sell-off in the AUD/USD down to a 6-year low. Dovish comments followed about the economy opening  possible further cuts in the future, but a key level for the RBA has always been the AUD/USD at 0.75 – it’s now currently trading at 0.76, so its very close to the target they want.

The CHF pairs had more movement as the rumours start to spread of a possible corridor in the EUR/CHF via the SNB. The rumoured figures are 1.05 – 1.10, which put the EUR/CHF firmly above the 1.05 yesterday and has continued to hold.

The euro made gains against the USD yesterday – unlike most others – as the EUR/CHF was bid, helped along with a marginally better manufacturing PMI data. This started the day off pretty flat since last night, with little data out today to change that.

In the UK, the pound struggled yesterday even with slightly stronger than expected manufacturing PMI, with a lot more pressure coming from the EUR/GBP trading pushing it lower. Today is the turn of the construction PMI, which is expected to be weaker than previous at 57.0 from 57.6, meaning we could see more pressure on the pound.

The Kiwi was offered overnight falling nearly as fast as the Aussie, with the unemployment rate expected to drop to 5.3% from 5.4%. It may find some support, but be aware of the RBNZ governor Wheeler speaking after the event, as the markets are paying attention to how the central banks globally are acting.

AUD

AUD/USD
Supports  0.7765-0.7730-0.7700    | Resistance 0.7830-0.78600-0.7895

EUR/USD
Supports  1.1300-1.1260-1.1230   Resistance 1.1370-1.1400-1.1440

GBP/USD
Supports  1.4990-1.4960-1.4910  Resistance  1.5075-1.5120-1.5160

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.