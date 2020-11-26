Quiet trade expected on Thanksgiving

European bourses are seen advancing on Friday as vaccine optimism and hopes of more economic stimulus under Joe Biden, overshadowed soft US data and slumping German consumer confidence. A relatively quiet session is on the cards with the US closed for Thanksgiving

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 26, 2020 3:03 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European bourses are seen advancing on Friday as vaccine optimism and hopes of more economic stimulus under Joe Biden, overshadowed soft US data and slumping German consumer confidence. A relatively quiet session is on the cards with the US closed for Thanksgiving

Hopes that a covid vaccine will see a rapid return to economic growth continues to underpin the market mood. Meanwhile further signs of political stability in the US, the world’s largest economy is adding to the upbeat mood. Speculation is growing that Joe Biden coul increase government spending to support the pandemic hit economy.

US data yesterday painted a mixed picture of the state of the US economy. Whilst Q3 GDP was roughly inline with expectations, durable goods impressed. However, trouble is seen brewing in the labour market, with initial jobless claims rising once again to u772k, up from 748k. The US labour market recovery appears not only to have stalled, but to be slowly reversing, a worrying trend.

German consumer confidence drops
Data from Europe this morning was far from encouraging. German GFK consumer for December declined by more than expected to -6.7, down from -3.2 in Nov and worse than -5 expected. Consumer morale in the Eurozone’s largest economy is feeling the weight of the second nationwide lockdown, which is now being extended until 20th December.
FTSE advances despite UK’s grim outlook
The FTSE is managing to advance even after a stark warning from the Chancellor yesterday that the UK will borrow £400 billion this year to support the UK economy through the covid crisis. Whilst the OBR forecast an -11.3% contraction of the UK economy. The OBR also warned that failure to secure a Brexit deal will see a further 2% shaved off UK economic output.

Government’s tier breakdown in focus
Today the British government will lay out the covid restrictions for each local authority in England for when the economy reopens next week. How strict the rules are, particularly in the large cities will determine how quickly the UK economy will be able to bounce back from the latest national lockdown.   

FTSE Chart


Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
By:
David Scutt
February 13, 2025 11:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 19, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch - Dec 2, 2024
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 16, 2024 08:57 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.