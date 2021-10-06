Q4 2021 US stock indices outlook - S&P500

October 6, 2021 7:30 AM
185 views
Congress building

Inflation:

The faster than expected U.S. recovery following the reopening sparked concerns as headline inflation reached 13-year highs. While the return of inflation had been widely anticipated, there are divergent views as to whether inflation will be transitory or permanent. Most likely, some inflationary effects will be temporary and some more permanent.

Delta Variant:

The highly contagious Delta Variant that first emerged in India before becoming the dominant strain in most countries has cooled both growth and inflation concerns. Delta appears to have peaked, and along with increased vaccination rates, it is likely society will manage an endemic disease reassured by the knowledge that fully vaccinated persons rarely get severely ill. This will encourage a renewed willingness to engage in activity on both the consumption and production side of the economic equation.

Growth:

Delta outbreaks have weighed on growth forecasts in the U.S. and many other countries, as have changes in Chinese policy that include redistribution of wealth and increased regulation. As a result, Q3 GDP forecasts have been slashed in the U.S. and elsewhere, although the base case is for a strong recovery in Q4 as Delta concerns ease.

Tapering:

As part of its support for the economic recovery, the Federal Reserve is currently buying $120bn of bonds per month. At its last meeting, the FOMC meeting indicated the committee would announce the start of tapering at its November meeting and that it will end eight months later in mid-2022.

The “dots” from the meeting showed that rate hikes are expected to commence in 2022 and will be followed by three hikes each in 2023 and 2024 - a more hawkish interest rate tightening cycle than the market generally expects.

Inflows:

As noted by Goldman Sachs, presuming the current rate of inflows ($605b YTD) continue into year-end, total inflows for 2021 will be almost 40% greater than the cumulative equity inflows of the prior 25 years!.

Additionally, there remains a tremendous amount of money invested in cash and bond funds. Should investors start to move funds out of these more conservative investments into equities, the pivot would support equities.

TINA:

The S&P500 has made a record 54 new highs in 2021, refreshing the well-known TINA acronym for the phase “there is no alternative” other than equities. This is based on the idea that yields on fixed-income assets are so low that they are hardly worth owning.

Seasonality:

September has this year lived up to its reputation of being the worst-performing month of the year for U.S. equity markets. From early to mid October, seasonality becomes a persuasive tailwind for the U.S. equity market.

Q3 Reporting Season:

During the first two months of Q3, analysts increased earnings estimates for companies in the S&P 500 for the quarter. This comes on top of a solid June quarter earnings season, raising concerns that the bar has been set too high.

Conclusion:

The economic recovery has reduced the need for emergency monetary settings. However, Monetary Policy remains ultra-easy, and tapering of bond purchases is not monetary tightening.

It is worth nothing during the last U.S. taper from December 2013 to September/October 2014, U.S. stock markets rallied. Furthermore, rate hikes in the U.S. are still at least 12 months away and possibly up to two years away.

As such, the preference is for the S&P500 to continue higher into year-end once the current correction is complete. Aware that future corrections will occur and that some sectors will do better than others in specific environments. 


SP500 6th of October

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 6th of October, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation



Related tags: Stocks Equities US equities Stock indices Shares market Indices Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Tesla stock falls as price cuts hurt margins
Today 09:42 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 08:01 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
Today 07:07 AM
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Analysis: Jobs data keeps hawkish pressure on the RBA
Today 02:54 AM
AUD pairs in focus for AU employment: Asian Open - 20th July 2023
Yesterday 10:40 PM
Earnings could determine market direction, Bank rally continues
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Tesla stock falls as price cuts hurt margins
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 09:42 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 07:07 AM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Big Tech Q2 earnings preview
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 02:55 PM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 19, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 11:50 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.