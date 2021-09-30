PureGym IPO: Everything you need to know about PureGym

PureGym IPO: When will PureGym go public?

There’s still no firm date for when PureGym will list, but it’s now in the early stages of discussing raising equity from the public stock market.

The company has started exploring options with private investor and co-owner of PureGym Leonard Green & Partners, and it’s also appointed investment banks Morgan Stanley and Barclays as lead advisers. The Royal Bank of Canada, Jefferies and Berenberg are lined up as bookrunners.

The potential listing comes after a year of gym closure amid the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it’s worth noting that PureGym had previous plans for a UK listing in 2016 that were eventually cancelled due to uncertainty following Brexit.

How much is PureGym worth?

PureGym could be worth £1.5 billion after its IPO, according to reports, which could land the company in the FTSE 250. However, its last true valuation was in 2017, when PureGym was bought by Leonard Green & Partners for £600 million.

