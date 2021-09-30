PureGym IPO: Everything you need to know about PureGym

As lockdown lifts and gyms see a boost to business again, PureGym fitness centre has started to explore a potential IPO. Discover everything we know about the listing and the company’s recent performance.

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer
September 30, 2021 11:13 AM
PureGym IPO
PureGym IPO: When will PureGym go public?

There’s still no firm date for when PureGym will list, but it’s now in the early stages of discussing raising equity from the public stock market.

Discover what an IPO is and how it works

The company has started exploring options with private investor and co-owner of PureGym Leonard Green & Partners, and it’s also appointed investment banks Morgan Stanley and Barclays as lead advisers. The Royal Bank of Canada, Jefferies and Berenberg are lined up as bookrunners.

The potential listing comes after a year of gym closure amid the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it’s worth noting that PureGym had previous plans for a UK listing in 2016 that were eventually cancelled due to uncertainty following Brexit.

See all the upcoming IPOs to watch

How much is PureGym worth?

PureGym could be worth £1.5 billion after its IPO, according to reports, which could land the company in the FTSE 250. However, its last true valuation was in 2017, when PureGym was bought by Leonard Green & Partners for £600 million.

Learn what market capitalisation means

How to trade PureGym

Once it lists, you can trade PureGym in the same way as any other share on the market. In the meantime, choose from thousands of other global stocks with City Index.

  1. Open a City Index account, or log in if you’re already a customer

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Alternatively, if you’re not ready to trade live markets – but want to practise ahead of the PureGym listing – you can set up a free demo account to trade in a no-risk environment. 

Open a demo account now.

