Prospect of RBA Cavalry steadies ASX200

The month of March has begun as the last trading day of February finished. Speculation abounds that Central banks will move to cut interest rates to offset the impact of the coronavirus slowdown and halt the steepest stock market sell-off in history.

A comment late on Friday by Federal Chairman Powell “We will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy” has been interpreted as a call to arms by Chairman Powell to his Central bank cavalry. The U.S interest rate market is now 75% priced for a 50bp cut at the next FOMC meeting on the 19th of March.

March 1, 2020 11:15 PM

The month of March has begun as the last trading day of February finished. Speculation abounds that Central banks will move to cut interest rates to offset the impact of the coronavirus slowdown and halt the steepest stock market sell-off in history.

A comment late on Friday by Federal Chairman Powell “We will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy” has been interpreted as a call to arms by Chairman Powell to his Central bank cavalry. The U.S interest rate market is now 75% priced for a 50bp cut at the next FOMC meeting on the 19th of March.

Another round of central bank rate cuts will not help scientists find a cure to Covid-19. It will, however, provide a proven tonic to quell equity market volatility. Although in doing so it will open Central banks to criticism they are beholden to the whims of a stock market, simply back to the levels where it was trading last October.  

Presuming there are no out of meeting interest rate cuts beforehand, the RBA will have the first opportunity to support Chairman Powell’s call at its monthly interest rate meeting tomorrow afternoon.

While there is a valid argument that the RBA should wait another month to assess incoming data and the impact of Covid-19, the market is now fully priced for a 25bp cut after well-connected journalist Terry McCrann wrote on Friday night “we will now all-but certainly get a rate cut from the Reserve Bank on Tuesday, if not also “other” action”.

As can viewed on the chart below, the prospect of rate cuts has bought some much needed stability to the ASX200, and the catalyst for the sharp bounce from today’s 6245.2 intraday low. Potentially there is scope for the rally to continue towards 6600, keeping in mind if the RBA cavalry don’t arrive tomorrow it would likely lead to intense disappointment and expose the ASX200 to another round of selling.

Prospect of RBA Cavalry steadies ASX200

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 2nd of March 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Australia 200

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

stocks_04
The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
By:
Matt Simpson
February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
    aus_02
    ASX 200 analysis: I’m not banking on a record high despite softer CPI
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 29, 2025 10:47 PM
      Market chart showing uptrend
      Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.