Private home values in Singapore plunge for the fifth consecutive quarter

On its first day of trade in 2015, Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) ended 5.44 points higher or +0.16 per cent to 3,370.59. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.48 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained +1.28 per cent. The exchange traded 1,072.1 million shares at a value of SG$557 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 279/154.

According to the Environment News Service, a Libyan registered oil tanker ‘Alyarmouk’ collided with ‘Sinar Kapuas,’ a Singapore-registered bulk carrier, at the eastern end of the Strait of Singapore, about 11 nautical miles north east of the Pedra Banca island. The accident spilt thousands of tonnes of crude oil, endangering Indonesian sea turtles and beaches.

Private home values in Singapore plunged again in the last quarter of 2014, their fifth consecutive quarterly decline, reports The Straits Times. According to flash estimates from the Urban Redevelopment Authority, prices were down 1 per cent in the December quarter, higher than the decline of 0.7 per cent in the previous quarter. Prices for 2014 as a whole are lower by 4 per cent. Property values in Singapore have been engulfed in a downtrend, the longest losing streak in a decade, triggered by government measures to cool off the market and stricter mortgage rules.

According to advance estimates released on Friday by Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, the economy grew by only 1.5 per cent during the last quarter of 2014, and 2.8 per cent for the whole of 2014, as per The Straits Times. In contrast, during 2013 the economy grew 3.9 per cent.

"Restructuring is impacting labour-intensive industries, hurting manufacturing and exports disproportionately, and accelerating the shift towards a more services-based economy,” said Chua Hak Bin, Bank of America Merrill Lynch. “Productivity growth has been slow to deliver; furthermore, the external environment remains challenging, with sluggish Europe and Japan growth, and a slower China."

The Straits Times reported that according to data released on Friday by Macau's Gaming Inspection and Coordination, gambling revenue in Chinese territory Macau plunged 30.4 per cent in December from a year earlier to 23.3 billion patacas (SG$3.84 billion), the seventh consecutive monthly decline. That meant total gambling revenue in Macau in 2014 was down 2.6 per cent to 351.5 billion patacas (SG$58.4 billion), the first annual decline since 2001.

According to The Business Times, buybacks nearly doubled in value in 2014 compared to 2013. During 2014, 78 companies recorded 1,124 filings at a value of SG$916 million, whereas 69 firms recorded 1,068 filings valued at SG$451 million during 2013.

Agri-food company Japfa Ltd (SGX:UD2) shot up 15.45 per cent to SG$0.635 after it announced that subsidiary AustAsia Investment Holdings had entered into a five-year milk supply agreement with Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd, according to The Business Times. "Given the recent slowdown in dairy prices globally and in China, we expect the average selling prices of our raw milk to be lower in 2015 compared to 2014. The strategy of longer term contracts not only cements our relationship with top-tier customers but also insulates us from price volatility," said Mr. Tan Yong Nang, CEO of Japfa.

The SGX expects to receive a report on the investigation of the November 5 market outage by the end of March, says The Business Times. Independent directors are currently conducting an inquiry into the incident and their findings are to be submitted to the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

In an interview with The Straits Times, SGX listings head Lawrence Wong said the exchange was targeting technology companies and small-medium sized enterprises (SMEs) as major sources for new listings. "Tech can be a very long piece of cloth, from the Internet to e-commerce to data; you have companies that invent and those which use, and the hardware portion, such as chips,” he said. “We do not have a tech base here but the question is: can we be a conduit?”

"The SME sector is getting more vibrant because Asia is doing better than other regions in the world… We're trying to see how we can breed tomorrow's champions," Mr. Wong added.

