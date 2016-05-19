pressured us stocks dangle off a head and shoulders cliff 1812122016

Wednesday’s hawkish FOMC minutes increased speculation that a June interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve may be more likely than previously anticipated. These higher […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 19, 2016 4:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Wednesday’s hawkish FOMC minutes increased speculation that a June interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve may be more likely than previously anticipated. These higher expectations have helped prompt a boost for the US dollar, a plunge in gold prices, and pressure on US and global stock markets. Additionally, a pullback in crude oil prices on a stronger dollar and abating oil supply disruptions has led to a drop in the energy sector, which has also weighed on equities.

In the midst of this pressure on the stock market, the S&P 500 index has formed a rough head-and-shoulder formation, which is often regarded as a potential bearish reversal pattern. As of Thursday, the index has tentatively broken below the pattern, but has not yet confirmed this breakdown.

This key technical pattern has formed after the S&P 500 rose in a sharp uptrend from its mid-February low around 1800 to its late-April high around 2100. Since early April, however, the index has been trading in a consolidation within the head-and-shoulder pattern, establishing the head around the noted 2100-area high in late April. Within the course of the month-long fall from that high, the 50-day moving average has begun to rollover towards the downside, indicating a potential loss of upside momentum.

A strong close below the head-and-shoulders neckline, currently around the 2030 level, could prompt a further drop towards the next major support target to the downside at the 1990 level, which also happens to be the 38% Fibonacci retracement of the noted uptrend from February’s 1800-area low up to April’s 2100-area high. Further to the downside, the actual measured target of the head-and-shoulders pattern is currently around the 1950 level, which is also the 50% retracement of the same recent uptrend.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.