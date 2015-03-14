ppi reminds the fed sterling extends tumble 318752015

If last Friday’s message from non-farm payrolls was a reminder of a recovering and healthy US jobs market, today’s producer prices index report is a […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 14, 2015 1:46 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

If last Friday’s message from non-farm payrolls was a reminder of a recovering and healthy US jobs market, today’s producer prices index report is a reminder that not only deflation has crept into suppliers’ pipelines but, that the Fed’s description of lower energy prices having “transitory” effects will remain in next week’s FOMC statement as oil prices drop back 20% from their post-FOMC meeting peak and are now a mere 10 cents above the last FOMC meeting on January 28.

Today’s February PPI release showed a 3.4% decline on a y/y basis, the biggest decline since September 2009. PPI on m/m basis fell 0.1%, following greater declines of 1.1% and 2.1% in Dec and Jan respectively.

Markets dismissed yesterday’s release of -0.6% in February US retail sales as a result of bad weather and not properly reflecting robust online sales.

Although we expect the Fed to remove “patient” in describing the lift-off in interest rates, there is a considerable chance the FOMC could add a a more data-dependent phrase to leave the door open for a summer or autumn rate hike. Fed Chair Yellen will surely expound on this point at the post announcement conference, reiterating that the dropping of “patient” should not be read as indicating that the “Committee will necessarily increase the target range in a couple of meetings”.

The argument that transitory factors are largely responsible for low inflation, leading the market to raise the probability of a June rate hike. In her press conference, Fed Chair Janet Yellen may try to calm markets by emphasizing a planned, gradual nature of policy normalization.”

Sterling joins the damage

Sterling its fall as BoE governor Carney reiterated the threat of deflation twice this week, stating it “may be appropriate to take into account persistent external deflationary forces”, which include “…the combination of continued, foreign low inflation and the protracted effects of sterling’s strength on the prices facing U.K. consumers.”

Even fellow policy maker Martin Weale, known for his pro-tightening stance in autumn said this week he is “starting to wonder whether a rising exchange rate” may be a shock to prices. If the BoE is sounding more dovish than the Fed, perhaps it ought to be the other way around as the Fed has been stuck with a firmer currency for a lot longer. And even if the BoE did prepare markets with its warning that inflation would fall below zero temporarily, it appears to be adding this time that depth of the decline in prices could be more protracted than expected.

We cannot discount re-merging chatter about the risk to sterling ahead of May 7 elections as uncertainty heightens on the extent of post-election deal making in Parliament. Will there be a multi-party coalition, a minority government, or another general election. While this will be key factor in the weeks to come, we deem the BoE factor to be the more crucial element behind sterling’s fall and for further declines ahead, especially against and USD and NZD.

GBPUSD Vola March 13 2015

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.