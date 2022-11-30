Powell's Brooking Institute speech is a dovish version of his November 2nd FOMC press conference

This was the unofficial pivot the markets have been waiting for.

November 30, 2022 9:01 PM

In Fed Chairman Powell’s press conference after the FOMC meeting on November 2nd, he said that “incoming data suggests that the ultimate level of rates will be higher than previously anticipated.  In addition, he noted that “how high rates rise is more important than the pace of tightening”.  At the time, the markets took this to be hawkish as it was the first time Powell mentioned rates would be higher than anticipated and that the pace was not as important as the terminal rate.

Everything you need to know about the Federal Reserve

Fast forward to today’s speech on the economic outlook, inflation, and the labor market at the Brookings Institute.  Powell repeated many of the same comments from November 2nd, while adding that “the time for moderating the pace of rate hike increases may come as soon as the December meeting”.  This was now seen as dovish, as Powell is basically telling the markets that the FOMC will “only” hike by 50bps in December.  This was the unofficial pivot the markets have been waiting for.  In addition, Powell added that “relying less on forecasts means doing more risk management and slowing down rate rises at this point is a good way to balance the risks of overdoing hikes.”  He added, “ we don’t want to overtighten, which is why we are slowing down.  But “cutting rates is not something we want to do soon.”

As a result of Powell’s dovishness, the US Dollar Index sold off aggressively. Before Powell began speaking, the DXY was trading near 107.  An hour and a half later, the DXY was trading below 106.

20221130 dxy 15 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade the DXY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

One of the largest beneficiaries of Powell’s dovishness was the Japanese Yen.  USD/JPY had been moving lower since the last round of intervention by the MOF on October 21st, when price reached a high of 151.95.  Since then, the pair has been moving lower, including a one-day selloff of 545 pips on November 10th.  However, the move lower stalled at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of March 4th to the highs of October 21st, near 137.70.  Could Powell’s speech be the catalyst that the pair needs to push it lower?

20221130 usdjpy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/JPY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

The next support level is the at the previous highs of early August at 135.58.  Below there, the pair can fall to the 200 Day Moving Average at 134.30, then the 50% retracement from the timeframe mentioned above at 133.30.  However, if the support holds, the first resistance is at the bottom trendline of the upward sloping channel near 141, then the downward sloping channel dating to October 21st near 142.25.  If USD/JPY moves above there, the next resistance levels is the lows from October 5th at 143.53.

Is this pivot from the Fed that the markets were looking for?  Based on the market’s reaction, it seems like it.  Watch to see if the US Dollar continues to move lower.  If so, stocks could move higher and may be headed towards a Santa Claus rally!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.



Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD JPY DXY Powell

Latest market news

View more
ISM services could guide global sentiment: The Week Ahead
Today 07:17 AM
Nikkei buckles under the pressure of tech selloff, stronger yen
Today 04:18 AM
GBP plunges post BOE, ASX to gap lower as weak ISM rocks Wall Street
Yesterday 11:08 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook dims on soft data ahead of Apple and Amazon earnings
Yesterday 05:00 PM
NFP Preview: Are the Fed’s Fears of a Jobs Market Slowdown Justified?
Yesterday 02:19 PM
FTSE 100 outlook: BoE stresses caution after first cut since pandemic
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

recession_04
Nikkei buckles under the pressure of tech selloff, stronger yen
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:18 AM
    Wall_street_sign
    GBP plunges post BOE, ASX to gap lower as weak ISM rocks Wall Street
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:08 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      Nasdaq 100 outlook dims on soft data ahead of Apple and Amazon earnings
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 05:00 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        Wall Street, Crude oil, gold jump for joy on dovish Fed
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:03 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.