Powell underwhelming US Dollar, EUR/USD levels to watch
After 24 hours our hawkish Fed speakers, which seemed to be setting up Powell for the easy lay-up, Powell took a 180 degree turn and continued to talk about needing to reach maximum employment and and how inflation is transitory. Markets were “disappointed” and ran to buy stocks and sell the US Dollar.
Source: Tradingview, StoneX
With a weaker US Dollar, EUR/USD took off. Levels to watch:
- Horizonal resistance at 1.1850
- 200 Day Moving Average, horizontal resistance previous highs, and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the May 25th highs to the august lows at 1.1990/1.2035
- Above there is a downward sloping trendline near 1.2250, as well as previous highs at 1.2265
If markets reverse and move lower, was the August lows near 1.1666
Learn more about forex trading opportunities.
Latest market news
Today 01:30 PM
Today 11:08 AM
Today 02:26 AM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest EUR articles
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
February 3, 2025 04:13 PM