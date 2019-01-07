Powell Put still in play

If a 'Powell Put’ exists, it's a bearish dollar bet.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 7, 2019 11:43 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

If the much discussed (hypothetical) ‘Powell Put’ exists, it looks very much like a bearish dollar trade right now.

Dollar reversal continues

The Federal Reserve chair’s words on Friday connected much more effectively with participants than similar comments in December. Jerome Powell’s stress on patience, flexibility and “sensitivity” above auto pilots and any pre-set paths continues to be a salve for shares and a destabilizing force on the greenback. Consequently, a dollar correction from December’s 18-month top, that accelerated on Friday, continues apace, as challenged currencies like the yuan, sterling, euro and Aussie all notch technical inflection points.

‘Good news’ reaction to bad ISM prints

Indeed, forward guidance has been telegraphed to such an extent that startlingly weak readings from ISM’s widely followed service sector surveys out on Monday have been shrugged off. New Orders was the only key component gauge to rise, inching 0.2 higher to 62.7, its best since June. Whether or not the perception will play out in the long term, it backs the notion that any U.S. economic moderation could be short-lived, and even if it materialises, the Fed now looks far less inclined, than it appeared to be last year, to rub salt in the U.S. economy’s wounds.

Testing events ahead

In context then, earlier softness in European and U.S. stock indices only suggested the return of free-floating anxieties on the surface. In Europe at least, there were a few notable causes. Brokerage downgrades of heavyweight consumer-facing shares, Heineken, AB InBev and Imperial Brands, anchored consumer sectors, helping explain much of the broad loss of tone. On their own though, these influences don’t nullify the basis of Friday’s melt-up. Recall that China’s central bank threw the switch for a hefty 100 basis-point rate cut ahead of Powell’s appearance on Friday. All told, the market’s immediate instinct was to begin unwinding risk averse positioning with one-day rallies that soared past near-term standard deviations. As such, renewed caution should be kept in proportion. True, the jury is still out with regards to whether the balance of investors’ tastes has tipped back to a bias for risk-seeking or the opposite. And appetites will be tested anew this week by risk events like the outcome of second-tier U.S.-China trade talks, a U.S. inflation update, the Washington shutdown, resumed Brexit parliamentary debates and UK GDP. With Wall Street drifting definitively into the green though, investors are expressing a little more conviction that the Fed has their backs.

U.S. stock market snapshot: [07/01/2019 16:26:54]


Source: Refinitiv/City Index


Related tags: Dollar Shares market

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.