Pound recovers ahead of busy next week

Yesterday morning the pound fell on headlines that Russia was going to retaliate and expel British diplomats.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 16, 2018 6:34 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Yesterday morning the pound fell on headlines that Russia was going to retaliate and expel British diplomats. This came in response to the UK’s decision to oust Russian diplomats after Moscow refused to explain how a nerve agent was used on a former spy and his daughter in the UK. However, once UK’s allies also condemned Russia, the pound started to recover. In a joint statement, the leaders of France, Germany, US and the UK blamed Russia for the attempted murder of former double agent Sergei Skripal. Sterling will be in focus as investors’ attention turns back to the Brexit transition deal and UK fundamentals. Brexit Secretary David Davis will travel to Brussels this weekend and will meet EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday. The UK government is optimistic to secure a deal for a two-year grace period, which would bridge the gap between the UK leaving the EU and a new regime of trading rules and regulations getting figured out. However, it remains to be seen if they will be able to secure a deal and if so on what terms. A lot of differences between the UK and EU still remain, particularly over the Irish border issue. Meanwhile next week we will also have the latest UK CPI, wages and retail sales data to look forward to, and the Bank of England’s latest policy decision. The BoE is unlikely to have changed its outlook much from its previous meeting, so we won’t be expecting any fireworks from the rate statement. Still, next week’s economic data releases and Brexit negotiations should provide plenty of volatility for the pound.

GBP/CHF remains fundamentally and technically supported

If sterling were to climb higher next week then its best bet would be against a weaker currency like the Swiss franc. The franc weakened a little yesterday after the Swiss National Bank re-iterated its commitment in keeping monetary policy extremely loose and intervening in the FX market if necessary to weaken the currency. Thus, the GBP/CHF remains fundamentally supported, in our view. Meanwhile from a technical perspective, the outlook remains positive, too. This view was reinforced yesterday by the market’s refusal to hold below the prior day’s low, when it had formed what was a bearish-looking inverted-hammer candle. The breakdown only lasted for a brief moment before price rallied to hit a new high on the week. Thus the sellers were once again trapped. The path of least resistance is clearly to the upside, as things stand. If there is acceptance above the prior resistance level of 1.3240 now, then the next potential upside targets are at 1.3380 followed by the psychologically-important level at 1.3500, which comes in just above the previous high of 1.3490. However, if price fails to hold above 1.3250 and the next support at 1.3145 also gives way, then this would invalidate the bullish idea in the short-term outlook. In this case, a possible drop to the next support at 1.3070 would become highly likely.


Related tags: Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.