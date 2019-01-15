Pound pares losses after Mays historic defeat

Theresa May suffered a landslide Brexit defeat. Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn tabled a vote of no confidence tomorrow. The pound rebounded from initial losses as traders are seeing the defeat as paving the way for an extension to Article 50 rather than the start of a no deal Brexit.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 15, 2019 4:42 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
As was widely predicted, Theresa May’s Brexit deal was crushed in the Parliamentary vote. The House of Commons overwhelmingly rejected Theresa May’s Brexit deal, which briefly sent the pound to the low of the day at $1.2672.

The results show a humiliating defeat for Theresa May, with 432 voting against the deal and just 202 voting in favour. This was a historic loss, which encouraged the leader of the opposition party, Jeremy Corbyn to table a vote of no confidence in Theresa May tomorrow.

Market reaction
Following a knee jerk sell off, buying interest in the pound picked up, boosting sterling over 1.5% versus the dollar through $1.2885. 

Against the euro the pound putting a spectacular performance, EURGBP dived from a day’s high of 0.8986 to just prior to the vote to 0.8853 shortly after, a surge of over 1.4%

A similar reaction was seen in GBPJPY, with a low of 137.39 being struck before the ensuing rally saw the pound peak at 140.03. 

Traders take the optimistic view
The fact that the pound pared losses quickly and rebounded strongly indicates that traders are seeing this defeat as an opening towards an extension of Article 50, rather than the start of a no deal Brexit. However, questions remain as to whether the pound will be able sustain these levels. That depends greatly on what comes next. 

It is difficult to imagine that the pound will be able to move much above $1.30, given the level of uncertainty that remains. Whilst traders are taking the optimistic view and starting to believe that there is more of a chance of Brexit just not happening at all – that is definitely not the case right now. There is still significant ground to be covered before we even get close to Brexit collapsing.

Theresa May to win a vote of no confidence
Reports suggest that Theresa May will survive the opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn’s vote of no confidence on Wednesday evening, after her party rebels have guaranteed support to her. This then leaves the question what next for Brexit? 

Theresa May has until Monday to say how she intends to proceed. Given the sheer scale of her defeat, this isn’t about a few adjustments to the deal but a thorough overhaul in its approach. With the clock ticking an extension of Article 50 looks almost certain. We can expect volatility to remain in the pound for the foreseeable future.


Related tags: Dollar Corbyn May Forex Brexit EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.