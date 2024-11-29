Pound Forecast: GBP/USD posts its strongest week since September. Can it continue rising?

GBP/USD held steady on Friday but is on track for its largest weekly rise since mid-September as the US dollar gave back some of its Trump victory gains.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 29, 2024 3:01 PM
united_kingdom_02
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
  • USD falls after 8-week of gains
  • USD-tracked treasury yields lower
  • GBP supported by less dovish BoE comments this week
  • DXY breaks below 23.6% fib retracement
  • GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.27
GBP/USD held steady on Friday but is on track for its largest weekly rise since mid-September as the US dollar gave back some of its Trump victory gains.
The dollar has fallen this week after eight straight weeks of games. The fall comes as the dollar tracks treasury yields lower following President-elect Donald Trump's pick of hedge fund manager Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary. The appointment reassured investors as the Bessent is seen as an old hand on Wall Street, and it's hoped it will moderate some of Trump's more radical inflationary policies.
Interestingly, the US dollar continued to fall this week, even though U.S. data showed the economy to be resilient, with an upward revision to Q3 GDP and lower jobless claims. Meanwhile, inflation ticked higher to 2.8% from 2.7%. Later, the market reassessed the likelihood of a December rate cut by the Federal Reserve, increasing the probability to 68%, up from 55% at the start of the month.
Looking ahead to next week there is plenty of U.S. data for traders to contend with as traders return to their desks following the Thanksgiving long weekend. ISM services, as well as US non-farm payroll data after October’s 12k headline shocker. Any sign of a slowing economy could bring the USD lower.
Meanwhile, the UD has broken below a key technical level, the 23.6% retracement of the 100.15 low to 108.09 high, opening the door to further weakness..

USD forecast chart

 
The pound' booked gains this week despite a relatively quiet UK economic calendar. Instead, the pound found support from comments by Bank of England deputy governor Claire Lombardelli at the start of the week, who said she supported a slow, gradual pace of two rate cuts. The market is currently expecting around 75 basis points worth of rate cuts before the end of next year.
Today, the Bank of England's financial stability report warned that higher trade barriers could hit global growth, fueling uncertainty and creating volatility.
The pound has held up better than most other currencies against the USD this year. Economic growth has been satisfactory, while wage and service inflation have been sticky. This has limited the outlook for Bank of England rate cuts.
Looking ahead next week is a relatively quiet week for the UK economic calendar, which leaves USD and sentiment in the driving seat. Any further gains would likely be owing to USD weakness. That said the technical picture isn't  convincing for the GBP/USD bulls.
 

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis

GBP/USD has recovered from the 1.2487 November low, rising back above the 1.2620 June low but has failed to hold above 1.27. The long upper wick on today’s candle is not encouraging, which, combined with holding below the 200 SMA and the 50 SMA crossing below the 100 SMA, the picture remains bearish.
Buyers would need to close above 1.27 to move onto a more neutral setting before looking towards the 200 SMA at 1.2820.
Sellers will loom to take out 1.2560, the falling trendline dating back to August 2021, bringing the 2024 low of 1.2487 into focus. A break below here is needed to create a lower low.
gbpusd forecast chart
Related tags: GBP/USD DXY

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP/USD articles

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Eight-Week Breakdown Testing Support
By:
Michael Boutros
November 23, 2024 10:00 PM
    germany_01
    DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    November 19, 2024 09:46 AM
      united_kingdom_02
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      November 12, 2024 09:11 AM
        united_kingdom_03
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Searches Support
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        October 26, 2024 10:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.