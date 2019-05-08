Whilst calls for Theresa May to step down are growing louder, the PM is opting to ignore them. She is insisting on staying put until Brexit is done. Whether her party allows this is very questionable right now.

The pound is trading below its 200, 100 and 50 day moving average. It is currently testing resistance at $1.30 a meaningful break through this level could see $1.2975 tested, before $1.2920. On the upside a break through resistance at $1.3035 could open the door to $1.3080 and $1.3120.











