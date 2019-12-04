Pound becomes strongest major currency

By far the strongest major currency has been the British pound today, which has actually overtaken the Canadian dollar to become the best performing major currency year-to-date.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 4, 2019 12:21 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

By far the strongest major currency has been the British pound today, which has actually overtaken the Canadian dollar to become the best performing major currency year-to-date. Who would have thought this would happen at the beginning of the year? Well, the pound has stormed back to life in recent months owing to growing optimism that the Brexit stalemate could finally end. That’s because opinion polls point to a majority win for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives Party. If the polls are to be trusted and they do end up winning, the Tories will have enough seats to pass the Brexit bill through parliament and officially exit the EU on 31st January. At last, there will be some certainty, even if the real work will then start: trade negotiations. However, if the polls get this wrong again and Conservatives fail to win majority then a lot could go wrong for the pound. For now, though, the markets are trusting the polls and the pound dips are being bought.

Yen undermined by return of risk appetite

Among the pound crosses to watch, the GBP/JPY is catching my attention. Not only has this pair been boosted by the rebounding sterling, but also by improved appetite towards risk which has weighed on safe haven yen and gold. Unless Labour manages to sharply close the gap with the Conservatives or sentiment towards risk takes a big U-turn, the GBP/JPY stands ready to gain further ground as the elections nears.

GBP/JPY resolves consolidation by breaking out

Source: Trading View and City Index.

Technically, GBP/JPY’s lengthily consolidation since mid-October has finally been resolved today with the bulls once again coming out on top. The Guppy has finally broken above the 1.5 month-old consolidation range, potentially paving the way for the resumption of the bullish trend that has been in place since rates double bottomed in early September.

With the recent resistance area around 141.80 broken cleanly today, any future retreat back to this area could be defended by the bulls. There is also a shorter term support seen around the 142.00 handle.

Levels where things could potentially go wrong for GBP/JPY bulls

On the upside, a potential resistance level or bullish target to watch is around 143.80, a level which was formerly support. Here, there is also a long-term bearish trend line coming into play. This trend line is derived from connecting the previous significant high in February 2018 with the March 2019 peak, and extending the projected line into the future.

Meanwhile, if the abovementioned 141.80-142.00 support range fails to hold on a potential pullback, then there is a risk we may see a trend reversal — at least in the short-term. Indeed, the short-term bullish outlook would become completely invalidated should rates break back below today’s low around 141.84, for this would mean a failed breakout attempt. If that were to happen then the bears may target liquidity that would be resting below the aforementioned range, sub 139.30 area.


Related tags: GBP Forex Brexit

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.