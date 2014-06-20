pound at a 5 and a half year high 61722014

The weak USD continues from the dovish FOMC announcement on Wednesday night, with the dollar gauge approaching a one-month low and the market seeming to […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 20, 2014 5:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The weak USD continues from the dovish FOMC announcement on Wednesday night, with the dollar gauge approaching a one-month low and the market seeming to be in a range-bound mood. With little data out today to help any moves, we could be seeing a sell rally in the USD.

The pound is making more ground as it hits a five-and-a-half-year high overnight, pushed up by a weaker USD and anticipation that the BoE will raise rates this year, as opposed to 2015. BoE’s McCafferty helped matters with his comments, stating that the interest rate rise will depend on the economy in the next months.

Today public sector net borrowing data is released, expected to come in at 11.8b from its previous reading of 9.6b. It is possible that this could slow down the move but the trend looks firmly in place for today.

The euro is still trending higher but we are having some very choppy moments due to concerns about the ECB’s actions and whether will they be enough. It seems the market is waiting for the ECB to eventually have to enter into QE to help stimulate the stale inflation they are currently battling. These thoughts are echoed by the IMF’s Lagarde who said that the euro’s recovery is not strong enough. She urged the ECB to act on QE if the rate cuts taken do not affect inflation.

Today’s data is the current account balance and the markets are expecting this to be at 19.4b, better than the previous reading of 18.8b.

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3600 1.3580 1.3500 | Resistance 1.3650 1.3675 1.3690

 

 

USD/JPY

Supports 101.62 100.75 100.00 | Resistance 102.15 102.35 102.85

 

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.700 1.6970 1.6950 | Resistance 1.7065 1.7100 1.7140

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.