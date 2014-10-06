Global stock markets have faced an onslaught by the bears in the past three weeks as we head into the dreaded month of October. The S&P 500 (the benchmark index for the U.S.) has shed close to 4% from its current all-time high of 2019 seen on 19 September 2014. The worst hit is over in Asia, where the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index has plummeted by 11% from its 04 September 2014 high of 25362 due to the Students’ and “Occupy Central” protests over universal suffrage.

Let’s us take a look at the charts of the major stock indices to uncover the key technical elements.

U.S. (S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 & Russell 2000)

As illustrated on the weekly and daily charts, the major U.S. stock indices have formed bullish candlestick patterns coupled with positive readings seen in their respective Stochastic (momentum) oscillators. Even the weakest among the pack, the Russell 2000 has managed to hold its key support at 1090/1080 which put on hold the “so-called” bearish breakout from the potential “toppish” chart formation.

U.S. Sectors & Intermarket Relationship with The VIX

The current sector leaders of U.S. stock market are Technology (XLK), Healthcare (XLV) and Biotechnology (IBB). Interestingly, Financial (XLF), a previous laggard has started to show signs of leadership. These sectors’ charts continue to exhibit positive elements above their respective supports.

The VIX aka the fear/greed index which measures the implied volatility on the S&P 500 has an inverse relationship with the index. For example, when the VIX goes up, the S&P 500 will tend to stage a decline.

The VIX has managed to stage a strong rebound from the “greed zone of 12.80/10.10” in early September 2014 which explains the recent “nasty drop” seen in the S&P 500. However, the VIX is still being capped below its key resistance at 18.00 and formed a weekly bearish “Shooting Star” candlestick pattern. From an intermarket relationship perspective, the current decline seen in the S&P 500 is likely to have reached an inflection point where a potential bullish reversal is round the corner.

Japan (Nikkei 225)

The Nikkei 225 has managed to hold above the ascending channel support in place since 19 May 2014 and the 100-day Moving Average at 15400. In addition, the RSI (momentum) oscillator has rebounded from its trendline support.

Hong Kong (Hang Seng Index)

Both weekly and daily charts of the Hang Seng Index have flashed bullish candlestick patterns coupled with positive readings seen in the Stochastic oscillators. Support will be at 22900/22560 but it needs to break above 24100 for the bulls to gain further impetus for a potential recovery.

Europe (German’s DAX)

Last week, the DAX has managed to meet our downside target at 9285 and do note that the cash market is closed on last Friday, 03 October 2014. The current decline appears to be oversold as indicated by the Stochastic oscillators (daily & weekly) but it needs to break above the trendline resistance at 9370 for a potential recovery towards 9570/9600.

Conclusion

Based on the above findings, a potential key reversal week has occurred for the major stock indices which may see multi-week new highs as long as their respective first supports hold (highlighted in the summary table below). However, a break below these first supports will invalidate the expected bullish reversal for a further decline towards their respective second (key) supports.

Market Support Levels Resistance Levels S&P 500 1926 & 1900 2054/2070 Nasdaq 100 3934 & 3840 4205 Nikkei 225 15400 & 14600/14400 16600/16850 Hang Seng 22900/22560 & 21400 24100 & 25400 DAX 9160 & 8900 9370 & 9570/9600

Therefore, it appears that the month of October 2014 may not be so “dreaded” at all.

Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader & eSignal

