Postal Savings Bank of China (1658.HK): Gapping Down

reported on April 28 that first-quarter net income grew 8.5% on year to 20.09 billion yuan.Return on weighted average equity slipped to 15.77% from 17.00%Non-performing Loan Ration remained stable at 0.86%.Meanwhile, it seems investors have not yet been cheered up by the results.PSBC marked a recenton December 20 and an intraday high at HK$5.44 on January 3.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewSince then it has posted a Bearish Pattern ofToday (May 4) the Stock formed a. At the same time, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped 4.2%.In fact, the Stock has shot below the Lower Bollinger Band calling for acceleration to the downside.With a bearish bias, the Stock would seek(the low of 2019). Further downside could make the Stock search for support at HK$3.85.A Bullish Reversal could only be expected if the Stock returns to the overhead(at least filling back today's bearish gap).











