Philly Fed shows risk of slowdown; DXY

July 21, 2022 5:08 PM
39 views
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes

While the ECB may have hiked interest rates by 50bps this morning, the July Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index showed that the US economy may be slowing.  The headline print for the large manufacturing district was -12.3 vs an expectation of 0 and a previous print of -3.3.  Components leading the headline print lower were Employment (19.4 vs 28.1 last) and Prices Paid (52.2 vs 64.5 last).  Regarding employment, it should also be noted that the initial claims print for the week of ending July 16th was 251K, the highest level since February.  Today’s employment data may be giving a signal as to where the jobs data is headed.  Regarding inflation, today’s prices paid component shows that perhaps US inflation is beginning to slow, as the print declined for the 3rd month in a row to its lowest level in over 1 year.

What are economic indicators?

The US Dollar Index had been moving aggressively higher as it became more and more apparent that the Fed would have to hike rates as inflation continued to rise.  The DXY broke above the upward sloping channel on April 14th, near 100.13, and hasn’t been back inside since then.  The index continued to move higher in an ascending wedge formation.  Expectations are that price will break lower out of an ascending wedge, however, in this case the US Dollar Index continued to move higher out of the wedge, near 106.50, as there was talk of the possibility of the Fed hiking 100bps when it meets next week.  However, the DXY could only move to a high of 109.29 on July 14th, before pulling back as the RSI was in overbought territory.  Price  is currently holding support at the top trendline of the ascending wedge and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of May 30th to the highs of July 14th, between 105.80 and 106.25.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Trade DXY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, we can see that the DXY is trading at an important level.  In the shorter timeframe, the US Dollar Index is consolidating inside a pennant formation. Pennants are typically continuation patterns, which indicates price should breakout to the downside in this case.  If that does happen, it will mean price had a false breakout to the topside of the ascending wedge (on the longer timeframe) and should move to test the bottom trendline of the pattern. First support below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement mentioned on the daily timeframe is horizontal support at 105.80. Below there, price can move to the 50% retracement from the same timeframe near 105.30, and then additional horizontal support at 104.79.  However, if the support holds and price moves higher, first horizontal resistance is near 104.50.  Above there, the DXY can move all the way to the highs from July 14th near 109.24 and then 109.77, which are the highs from September 2002!

20220721 dxy 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index was weaker than expected, pointing to the possibility of a slowdown.  The Employment component and the Prices Paid component were big contributors to the weaker print.  Could we be seeing the first signs of a slowing jobs market and lower inflation? Markets will get a chance to see what Fed members think when they meet next week!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex DXY Manufacturing

Latest market news

View more
Most traded stocks: NVIDIA, Tesla and Hexagon
Today 09:28 AM
Oil, EUR/USD Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:25 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Blue-chips hit by soft China GDP data – Top UK stocks
Today 07:17 AM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
Today 03:28 AM
Gold’s rally pauses for breath: Asian Open – 17th July 2023
Yesterday 10:40 PM
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Most traded stocks: NVIDIA, Tesla and Hexagon
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 09:28 AM
    Energy
    Oil, EUR/USD Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 07:25 AM
      FTSE 100 analysis: Blue-chips hit by soft China GDP data – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 07:17 AM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold’s rally pauses for breath: Asian Open – 17th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:40 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.