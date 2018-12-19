Pharma news leads FTSE higher

The FTSE has started the day on the front foot, helped by a rally in pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline and a temporary absence of negative Brexit news.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 19, 2018 5:04 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE has started the day on the front foot, helped by a rally in pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline and a temporary absence of negative Brexit news. US futures indicate that Wall Street might have a good start to the day too ahead of the key Fed rate meeting later today and helped by renewed trade optimism. 

Fed rate hike priced in 

The Fed’s rate meeting today will be one of those where it is damned if it does and damned if it doesn’t. President Trump has kept up his barrage of requests for the central bank to stop raising rates to help the US economy keep up momentum and prevent markets from sliding. Though there is scope for the central bank to change its plans – it has been indicating for months that there would be a hike in December – keeping rates unchanged might backfire because it would be interpreted that the Fed is losing its independence from politics and that it is paying too much attention to the turbulence in the stocks and bond markets. It would also imply that the economy is no longer expanding at the same pace which would again be interpreted as a sell signal. For the time being the markets are pricing in a 25 basis point hike and at least two more next year, any other decision will trigger significant turbulence. 

Glaxo Pfizer hook up boosts pharma shares

Glaxo shares rallied nearly 7.2% after the pharma giant agreed to combine its consumer health unit with US peer Pfizer in a deal that will create a company that will have global sales of about $9.8 billion. While the deal sounds great on paper it has undertones of a similar transatlantic deal between Bayer and Monsanto which ended up with buyer’s remorse on Bayer’s side and massive selloffs of bought units. What will work in Glaxo/Pfizer’s favour is that the two firms plan to spin off the new unit within three years to create a massive consumer health company that sells established brand names on both sides of the Atlantic from antacids to toothpaste. The remainder of Glaxo’s current operations will become a separate new business that sells prescription medicines and vaccines.
Related tags: Shares market FOMC Trump UK 100 Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.