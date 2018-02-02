Payrolls jump as Dollar Shock hits stocks

A fresh charge for Treasury yields after robust jobs data kept U.S stocks on the run

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 2, 2018 12:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Payrolls jump as Dollar Shock hits stocks

Too strong

A fresh charge for accelerating Treasury yields from more robust than expected jobs data kept U.S stocks on the run on Friday. The 200,000 headline number for new hires in January was above forecasts by 20,000 and came with a further signal that wages were breaking a spell of stagnation. With the weight from tepid 2017 readings coming out of the equation for the first time this month, the annual growth figure leapt to 2.9%, pacing December’s 2.6% rise.

Wages yield

The thinking is that the Federal Reserve’s plan to raise rates a further three times in 2018 is vindicated by green shoots in personal income growth. And with Treasurys signalling the economy could grow at a faster pace than the Fed has planned for, pay growth that’s finally catching up could force the Fed to hike faster than it foresees.

Revisions

As well as a reassessed December monthly wage growth, a spate of other revisions included payrolls which turned out to have risen by 12,000 more jobs than initially thought, government jobs which fell by a few thousand instead of a similar-sized rise and a dip in weekly hours. Higher than average revisions give the impression that a jobs market close to full employment is beginning to strain official estimations. The cliché that one swallow doesn’t make it spring applies. But for the moment, signals about the missing economic link—inflation—are becoming less and less faint.

Dollar shock for stocks

As marauding Treasurys drag the dollar out of the deepest retreat for three years, in the near term, the most obvious probability is an extension of the week’s bounce from December 2014 lows, looking at the dollar index. That’s bad news for U.S. stock markets. Signs of the greenback’s revival this week suddenly called into question an upward gradient in global profits at large U.S. companies. Investors have also had an eye on Treasurys after the benchmark yield sliced through multi-month highs culminating in Friday’s four-year peak at 2.854%. That’s nearing a full percentage point up from a low last September. Mixed performances by key U.S. technology companies this week have kept nerves high. Additionally, shareholders continue to run the rule over valuations that remain above long-term averages. So as one of the best-ever Januarys for U.S. equities ends in an upsurge of volatility, the beginning of February threatens to bring edgier conditions than investors have grown accustomed to. That intensifies attention on whether the dollar can sustain this week’s bounce.

Technical chart thoughts: Dollar Index

The Dollar Index basket was up an eighth of a percentage point at the time of writing. From a technical-chart perspective, prices were on course for another try at nearby resistance between 89.55-89.62. DXY has failed three clear times to hurdle the threshold in recent days. In the hourly chart view, oscillators were also suggesting the current recovery leg was losing steam. (See sub-chart: Slow Stochastics)

Related tags: Dollar Interest rates Shares market Fed USD NFP

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.