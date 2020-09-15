Pattern Play First Majestic Silver

Bullish breakout from a descending wedge pattern.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 15, 2020 12:05 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Pattern Play: First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver (AG), a mining company focused on silver production, broke out to the upside of a descending wedge pattern on Monday, September 14th. The breakout was confirmed by price closing above the upper trendline. The MACD line has just crossed above the signal line, a bullish indicator. A wedge pattern is considered to be a continuation pattern and First Majestic has been in an uptrend since mid-March. First Majestic's stock price will likely resume its uptrend and grind towards its 2020 peak of about 14.50. If price manages to breakout above 14.50, its next stop would be 16.80, a level last reached in mid-2016. As long as price does not close below the upper trendline of the wedge pattern the bias should remain bullish. If price does close below the upper trendline of the pattern, then there is a chance that price could bounce off of the 10.90 support level. If price falls below 10.90, it would be a bearish signal and price could fall further to the 8.90 support level.   



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Trade

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.