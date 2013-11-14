over to super dove janet yellen 32182013

The dollar continues to trade on the back foot this morning against sterling and euro as risk remains constructive ahead of Federal Reserve nominee Janet […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 14, 2013 4:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The dollar continues to trade on the back foot this morning against sterling and euro as risk remains constructive ahead of Federal Reserve nominee Janet Yellen’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee today. It seems, however, that the tone has already been set following the release of a prepared text on the US market close on Wednesday. The market had been predicting that maybe the known dove may tone down her dovish stance today but this now seems very unlikely following the text that didn’t even mention the taper word. Instead it said that ‘a strong recovery will ultimately enable the Fed to reduce its monetary accommodation and reliance on unconventional policy tools such as asset purchases. I believe that supporting the recovery today is the surest path to returning to a more normal approach to monetary policy.’ Despite this dollar bearish tone, the 1.3500 level in euro surprisingly remains intact as USD/JPY continues to threaten the 100.00 level which confirms a risk constructive bias.

The market seems to be at the mercy of central bankers, with the ECB’s executive board member Peter Praet reminding the market that the ECB will use all tools available to fulfil its mandate, including negative rates and the option of asset purchases.

There is no doubt that Yellen’s testimony will be the highlight today. Sterling bulls are focusing on UK retail sales data this morning following a robust jobs report yesterday and a hawkish inflation report. The Financial Times has summarised that a rate rise seems likely in 2014 if the UK continues to show sustained growth, inflation below 2% and an unemployment rate below 7%.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3390-1.3340-1.3295 | Resistance 1.3500-1.3545-1.3565

 


USD/JPY

Supports 99.20-98.40-97.80 | Resistance 99.85-100.00-100.60

 


GBP/USD

Supports 1.6000-1.5925-1.5850 | Resistance 1.6065-1.6165-1.6205

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.