Optimism Surrounding US Manufacturing Big Tech Gains Spills Into Europe Oil Drags

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 4, 2020 3:49 AM
0 views
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
A strong finish on Wall Street spilled over into Asia and now European stocks are pointing to a broadly higher start.

Better than forecast US manufacturing data calmed fears that the rising number of coronavirus cases there was hampering the economic recovery. Whilst this is just the first data point of many this week, it is at least a step in the right direction. The figures boosted risk sentiment lifting stocks whilst also providing a rare up day for the greenback. 

Big tech reigned supreme overnight, leading the Nasdaq to yet another all time high. The sector got a boost as Microsoft looked to pursuit a deal to buy Tik Tok before the Trump administration closes the video app on 15th September. 

RBA holds steady
Overnight the RBA, as expected kept interest rates on hold. Whilst RBA governor Dr Philip Lowe warned of the deepest recession since the 1930’s, he also repeated that the downturn hadn’t been as severe as initially feared. With Melbourne back under lockdown, what is clear is that the road to recovery will be long and bumpy. The outbreak in Victoria will impact on the Australian economy. Dr Lowe indicated that more stimulus both fiscal and monetary would be needed and for some time to pop up the economy.
The Australian Dollar is advancing following the central bank’s update, supported in part by the weaker US Dollar.
Whilst the greenback jumped in the previous session thanks to strong manufacturing data, the move higher was short lived. Today the Dollar index has returned to that all familiar negative territory. With little progress over on Capitol Hill, the greenback is remaining out of favour. The Democrats and Republicans have failed to agree on the new rescue package. With summer recess starting on Friday, the clock is ticking.

Oil slides
Oil is slipping lower on Tuesday amid fresh concerns that the rising coronavirus case across the globe could see lockdown measures tightened and demand for fuel stall just as major producers are ramping up production. 
Whilst on the one hand encouraging manufacturing data from Asia, Europe and the US is supportive of oil prices, fears concerning future demand is acting as a drag. With Manila and Melbourne for example tightening lockdown measures and Norway halting cruise ship traffic, fears are growing that global demand could start to move in the wrong direction.
At the same time, the OPEC+ group are stepping up out put this month with plans to produce around 1.5 million more barrels a day.
With demand waning under covid and OPEC upping supply, expectations are for the price of oil to come under increasing pressure.

Looking ahead
There is little on the economic calendar to grab investors attention. With Eurozone producer prices in focus in the European session. 
Concerns over rising coronavirus cases could hamper both the Pound and sentiment in the UK after 938 new coronavirus cases were reported on Monday, the highest number since June.

FTSE Chart


Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
Yesterday 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
Yesterday 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
Yesterday 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
Yesterday 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Yesterday 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 07:04 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Glencore shares drop despite additional returns – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 8, 2023 07:09 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: UK house prices fall for 4th successive month – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 7, 2023 07:16 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 4, 2023 07:13 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.