Optimism Rules on Friday After A Challenging Week

The markets kicked off with a healthy dose of optimism over US – Sino trade talks and the end of the US government shutdown. Improved sentiment saw global indices charge higher, rebounding from yesterday’s selloff.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 4, 2019 10:27 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The markets kicked off with a healthy dose of optimism over US – Sino trade talks and the end of the US government shutdown. Improved sentiment saw global indices charge higher, rebounding from yesterday’s selloff.

European markets followed in the footsteps of Asia, surging higher. The FTSE trailed the likes of the DAX thanks in part to the stronger pound in the morning session. However, non-farm payrolls smashing expectations has seen the dollar soar later in the session, benefitting the multinationals on the FTSE which make up over 70% of the index.

GBP/USD pares gains as NFP smashes expectations
It has been a day of two halves for cable. The pound surged in early trade following better than expected service sector data. Whilst service sector activity was expected to increase to 50.7 in December, up from 50.4, it actually printed considerably higher at 51.2. Whilst pound traders we were relieved by the beat, the fact is that the largest sector of the UK economy has lost pretty much all the momentum that it had last summer, as Brexit uncertainty has seen new orders decline, hitting job creation and activity ion the service sector. The figure doesn’t bode well for the tough winter months ahead.

The rally in the pound was short lived thanks to a surge in the dollar following more than impressive US jobs data. 312,000 jobs were created in December in the US, well ahead of the 177k expected and significantly more than November’s 155k. Wages grew faster than forecast jumping 0.4% month on month, and 3.2% year on year. 
Traders had been growing concerned over the Fed’s ability to hike rates this year given following a run of weak data and growing concerns over the health of the global economy. However, with solid job creation and given the inflationary impact of stronger wage growth, inflation could remain at or above 2% given the Fed reason to continue hiking. As a result, the dollar rallied. 

Traders will now focus on Federal Chair Powell as he is set to appear with ex chairs Yellen and Bernanke on a panel. Traders will be looking for any hints as to what the Fed intends to do with monetary policy this year. We are not expecting Powell to point towards any big changes. We expect him to stick with highlighting the uncertainties of what lies ahead. Traders will be wanting to hear the Fed is prepared to be flexible. This should be sufficient to keep traders calm but could limit the gains on the dollar.


Related tags: Dollar Sterling USD Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.