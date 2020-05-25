Opportunities This Week

A few earnings plays to look out for

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 25, 2020 12:04 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

On Tuesday, Autozone (AZO) is awaited to post 3Q EPS of $13.02 vs. $15.99 the prior year on revenue of $2.6B compared to $2.8B last year. The Co is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the US. On May 15th, Melvin Capital Management announced that they purchased 2.7% of Co's outstanding stock, totaling to about 630,000 shares for 676 million dollars, according to a 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Technically speaking, the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is above its signal line and positive. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is trading above both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $1022.66 and $962.51). We are looking at the final target of $1257.00 with a stop-loss set at $975.00. 

On Wednesday, Autodesk (ADSK) is anticipated to release 1Q EPS of $0.79 vs. $0.45 the prior year on revenue of $862.8M compared to $735.5M last year. The Co is a major supplier of computer-aided design software and on May 19th, the Co premiered its new BIM 360 Assets module within the Autodesk Construction Cloud. The new module allows users to track project assets through the entire building lifecycle and will be released in mid-June. From a chartist's point of view, the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is positive and above its signal line. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is trading above both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $181.72 and $165.81). We are looking at the final target of $229.30 with a stop-loss set at $177.20.    

On Thursday, Costco Wholesale (COST) is expected to announce 3Q EPS of $1.93 vs. $1.89 the prior year on revenue of $37.1B compared to $34.7B in the year before. The Co operates a chain of warehouse stores and on May 6th, the Co reported that same-stores sales for April were -4.7% on month, above the -6.5% estimate. From a technical point of view, the RSI is below 50. The MACD is below its signal line and negative. The configuration is negative. Moreover, the stock is trading under its 20 day MA ($304.95) but above its 50 day MA ($301.04). We are looking at the final target of $277.00 with a stop-loss set at $316.00.

Also on Thursday, Dollar General (DG) is likely to unveil 1Q EPS of $1.70 vs. $1.48 the prior year on revenue of $7.4B compared to $6.6B last year. The Co operates a chain of discount stores and its current analyst consensus rating is 21 buys, 7 holds and 1 sell, according to Bloomberg. Looking at a daily chart, the RSI is above 50. The MACD is positive and below its signal line. The stock could retrace in the short term. Moreover, the stock is above its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $177.72 and $165.00). We are looking at the final target of $197.60 with a stop-loss set at $174.30. 

Looking at the S&P 500 CFD, The index has broken above a consolidation zone on a 30-min chart and remains supported by its 30 period moving average.  As long as 2980 remains support we anticipate further advance towards 3000 and 3025 resistance levels.    



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Economic Calendar

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.