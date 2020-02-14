OPEC WEEK AHEAD Will Russia or wont it

The week ahead should bring a final response from Russia, even be it one that OPEC may not want to hear.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 14, 2020 8:50 AM
Oil rig in the sea
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

A week has already passed since the OPEC technical committee recommended that the cartel and Russia deepen the production cuts to balance out the demand reduction that will come from the coronavirus. And yet, Russia has yet to make a decision, stalling for time to see if the news flow from China will disprove OPEC’s worst-case scenario expectations now that the spread of the virus seems to have slowed down a bit (yesterday’s big revision notwithstanding).

After OPEC made its recommendation, Russia’s Energy Minister met with domestic oil producers, but they managed to avoid making a key decision until next week when the larger part of China’s industry - that has been shuttered during the coronavirus outbreak - is expected to start operating again close to normal capacity. The week ahead should bring a final response from Russia, even be it one that OPEC may not want to hear. Even if that happens, OPEC may still go ahead and cut its production, reaching a decision at the latest at its next scheduled meeting in Vienna at the beginning of March.

Car production contagion

The aftermath of the coronavirus is not dissimilar to cleaning the house after a raucous party, with a new damaged item found every day. In no industry is this more the case than with car producers where the disruption in the supply of smaller items and spare parts has or may yet force producers outside of China to briefly stop assembling cars while they look for alternative supplies.  South Korea’s Hyundai has been one of the worst hit producers outside of China, but by next week it is likely to resume output, albeit below previous production levels. European car production is also not out of the woods yet – so far Fiat Chrysler has warned that one or two of its European plants may find themselves having to stop production for a time as component supplies dry up. So far production in North America has not been faced with serious problems with parts supplies even though most cars contain some components that are produced in China.

Here is an overview of how car makers have been affected:

  • BMW to restart production on 17 Feb
  • Daimler reopened Beijing plant on Feb 10
  • Fiat Chrysler expects disruption to its European operations
  • Ford resumed output at two Chinese plants on 10 Feb
  • GM to restart production in China on Feb 15
  • Hyundai and Kia Motors closed plants in Korea between 4 -11 Feb because supply of engine wire harnesses from China had stopped. Hyundai’s China factories expected to reopen Monday.
  • Nissan stopped production in Japan on 11-12 Feb because of parts shortage
  • Peugeot’s three Wuhan plants to reopen Feb 14
  • Renault closed Busan plant between 11-16 Feb
  • Tesla closed Shanghai plant between 29 Jan and 10 Feb
  • Toyota to reopen plants on Feb 16. It operates 12 car and component factories in China
  • VW to restart production on Feb 17.

US market closure Monday shifts the week by a day

The US Presidents Day closure on Monday will shift back the release of oil-market related data like API weekly crude stocks and EIA’s stock data by one day. Last week the EIA reported an increase in crude oil stocks of 7.459m, in itself not hugely worrying in terms of demand given that this is within the band seen over the last few years. However seasonally, demand tended to be higher than this in January, and the latest increase reflected the unseasonably mild winter. It is also evidence of the continuing rise in the US oil production, unmatched by domestic demand growth, which is predicted to result in the US solidifying its position as a net exporter of crude until 2050, according to the EIA.

Market chart shows US Crude oil net imports: 2010 to forecasts up to 2050. Published in February 2020from Energy Outlook 2020

When

What

Why is it important

Monday 17 Feb

US Presidents Day

US markets closed

Tuesday 18 Feb 10.00

Germany ZEW survey

Institutional investors sentiment on German economy

Tuesday 18 Feb

ACEA Europe new car registrations

Registrations rose 21.7% in December

Wednesday 19 Feb 13.30

US Jan housing starts

Indicates the strength of the retail market

Wednesday 19 Feb 21.30

API US weekly crude oil stocks

Last 6m

Thursday 20 Feb 01.30

China PBOC interest rate decision

Gauge of direction of Chinese economy, last at 4.5%

Thursday 20 Feb 13.30

US initial jobless claims

Relates to the strength of the retail market

Thursday 20 Feb 16.00

EIA Crude oil stocks

Last up 7.459m

Friday 21 Feb 08.30

Germany Feb manufacturing PMI 

Last in contraction territory at 45.3

Friday 21 Feb 14.45

US Feb manufacturing PMI

Last in 51.9 indicating expansion

Friday 21 Feb 18.00

Baker Hughes oil rig count

Friday 21 Feb 20.30

CFTC oil net positions

Money managers’ oil positions



Related tags: Brent Commodities Crude Oil Oil

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
Today 09:43 PM
USD/CHF Defends January Low to Stage Three-Day Rally
Today 08:30 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Bulls Eye Major Resistance
Today 08:07 PM
EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
Today 07:41 PM
AUD/USD Clears January High to Trade in Ascending Channel
Today 05:45 PM
USD/CAD Analysis: The Canadian Dollar Holds Neutrality After CPI Release
Today 04:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.