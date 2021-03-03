OPEC meeting preview Will more production stall crudes impressive rally

Ahead of Thursday’s meeting, cracks are emerging in OPEC+’s united façade once again - what will that mean for the price of crude?

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 3, 2021 9:25 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Markets are starting the week off on a bullish note on the back of US stimulus package hopes, with equities rising across the globe, bond yields reversing Friday’s surge, and oil prices supported near their 14-month highs.

Crude oil will be particularly interesting for traders this week ahead of Thursday’s highly-anticipated OPEC+ meeting. After all, the cartel’s failure to reach an agreement was one of the primary factors that drove oil prices into negative territory last April (I still have trouble believing this happened, nearly a year later!). After that catastrophic development, coordination between Saudi Arabia and Russia increased, culminating in a nearly 9.7M b/d cut to production to keep prices supported.

Ahead of Thursday’s meeting, cracks are emerging in OPEC+’s united façade once again. Saudi Arabia reportedly wants to keep the current production cuts in place until at least April, while Russia and its allies are pushing for releasing another 1.5M b/d of supply onto the market. With oil prices testing 14-month highs and demand likely to increase as vaccine distribution accelerates across the developed world, there is a compelling case for producers to release at least some additional supply to meet incremental demand. 

One other dynamic at play is the unprecedented winter storm hitting the US state of Texas. Forced closures of drilling rigs have slashed about 4M b/d from US production and refining capacity over the last two weeks, though warmer weather is expected to bring most of that production back online this week. Nonetheless, this temporary disruption has contributed to surging oil prices and allowed other global producers (including OPEC+ countries) to draw down excess inventories. At the margin, last month’s shocking weather in the southern US could tilt OPEC toward increasing production later this week.

WTI crude oil technical analysis

As we noted earlier, oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic have surged in recent months on supply restrictions and optimism about the prospects for demand to pick up throughout the year. Heading into this week, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is holding steady near a 14-month high near the top of its 4-month bullish channel.

While the US oil blend remains in a healthy uptrend, there are some technical signs that a pullback may be overdue, especially if OPEC+ opts to increase production by more than expected. Specifically, the contract’s 14-day RSI indicator is showing a bearish divergence, signaling declining buying pressure despite a marginal new high in price, as WTI approached previous resistance in the $63.00 area:

Market chart of CFDs on WTI crude oil 14 month high. Published March 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: TradingView, StoneX

If this short-term bearish scenario plays out, WTI could pull back to test previously-reliable support at its 21-day EMA near $59.50, with a break below there potentially exposing the bottom of the established bullish channel near $58.00.

On the other hand, OPEC+ countries could be swayed by Saudi Arabia’s influence and hold off on production increases for another month. While not the most likely scenario in our view, it’s certainly in the range of outcomes and would likely lead to a rush of buying pressure in WTI. If that plays out, it could drive WTI oil to a fresh 14-month high above $63.50 and open the door for a continuation up to the 2019 high near 2016.

Put simply, Thursday’s OPEC+ meeting may well be the event that sets the trend for oil prices for weeks to come.

Learn more about oil trading opportunities.




Related tags: OPEC WTI Oil Crude Oil

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest OPEC articles

Oil_rig
China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 4, 2025 08:40 AM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Meeting, NFP, and ISM PMI
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 2, 2025 01:00 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, OPEC, and US Inflation
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 12, 2025 01:00 PM
        Oil_rig
        Crude Oil Outlook: 4-Year Support vs OPEC December Decision
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        December 5, 2024 08:56 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.