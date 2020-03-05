Should OPEC attempt to strike a balance and go with cuts somewhere between Russia’s 0 and Saudi’s 1.5 million bpd, the market might not consider the move enough to support prices, particularly in light of the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus’ impact on global energy demand. In this scenario we could even see the price tumble lower post announcement.

Levels to watch

Oil is trading down 0.3% on the day. It remains below its 50 sma, 100 sma and 200 sma on the 4 hour chart. The bears are in control.

Immediate support can be seen at $46.34 (today’s low) prior to 43.85 (low 28th Feb).

On the flip side resistance can be seen at 47.55 (today’s high) prior to $48 (50 sma) and $48.75 (high 26th Feb, 3rd March).