Oil Rises As OPEC Poised To Extend Output Cuts

The G20 meeting over the weekend had additional benefits for oil. An agreement by President Trump and China’s Xi Jinping to call a trade truce has boosted hopes of a trade agreement. Given the declining health of the world economy amid the ongoing trade dispute, traders are optimistic that a trade truce, leading to a trade agreement could put a halt to the global economic downturn, boosting demand for oil in the process.Numerous opposing factors

OPEC cuts, elevated tensions in the Middle East plus sanctions on Iran and Venezuela are helping to underpin oil prices. Meanwhile rapidly expanding output from US shale, combined with concerns over the health of the global economy are keeping downward pressure on oil prices. Up to now these numerous opposing factors impacting the supply and demand of oil have been roughly balanced. However, they also make it difficult to predict what’s likely to happen next. Should OPEC cut and for longer than originally thought, this could give the oil bulls the upper hand for the coming months providing the US – Sino trade truce remains in place.



