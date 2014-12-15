OPEC Secretary General Abdullah al-Badri said Sunday that the group had no target price for oil in mind, implying that existing production levels that have contributed to crude’s sharp fall in price would likely continue. The remark added fresh downside potential to crude, already reeling from last week’s cuts in the demand outlook by both the OPEC and the IEA. Worse was to come from Suhail al-Mazrouei, energy minister of the United Arab Emirates, who hinted that OPEC was willing to let oil slide to $40, according to The Telegraph.

At the time of writing at 07:07 (SGT), February US crude oil futures were down sharply by 1.28 per cent to $56.99, and international benchmark Brent for February was trading at $61.12, down 1.05 per cent. However, Badri did warn that the slump in oil had likely moved ahead of itself. "The fundamentals should not lead to this dramatic reduction (in price)," the OPEC official said, according to CNBC.

Meanwhile, a slowdown in its property market is likely to push economic expansion in China lower to 7.1 per cent next year, according to TODAY, which quoted Mr Ma Jun, chief economist of the People’s Bank of China’s research centre. For the current year the forecast is for 7.4 per cent growth, the slowest on record since 1990.

The slowdown in Singapore’s high end property market had an impact on the profits of luxury condominium developer KOP Ltd (SGX:5I1), which recently completed an acquisition of a Catalist company, says The Straits Times. The company reported a net loss of SG$4.5 million during the quarter ended October 31, against a profit of SG$0.47 million in the year prior, and much worse than the loss of SG$3 million in the immediately preceding quarter.

According to Yahoo! Finance Singapore, a report from Global Property Guide said prices of private properties in Singapore fell by 4.79 per cent during the first nine months of 2014, compared to an annual increase of 2.1 per cent in the same period last year. The report said house prices declined only in China and Singapore amongst the 10 Asian markets that it tracked.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) ended 5.43 points higher or +0.16 per cent to 3,324.13, taking the year-to-date returns to +5.03 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.07 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained 0.24 per cent. The FTSE ST sectors Basic Materials, Oil & Gas and Technology were the biggest losers, down 1.42 per cent, 1.19 per cent and 1.05 per cent respectively. The FTSE ST Utilities, Catalist and China sectors gained 1.01 per cent, 0.99 per cent and 0.98 per cent respectively.

Units of the newly-listed Keppel DC Reit (SGX:AJBU), which was heavily oversubscribed, commenced trading on Friday and closed at SG$0.965, though they opened higher at SG$0.98. The trading marked a strong debut for the data centre REIT, the first to be listed in Asia, according to Channel News Asia.

In a research note on the 2015 strategy for Singapore, analysts at Credit Suisse said investors should not expect too many “goodies” from the government for improving the challenging macro outlook, according to The Business Times. Instead, investors should hunt for bargains among listed stocks which were attractively priced.

Singapore’s Manpower Minister Tan Chuan-Jin said though he was happy with the employment rate of close to 80 per cent, as well as a healthy trend of pay increases, he was concerned about productivity due to the increasing numbers of older workers and women coming back to work. “But what it means is that I (employers) am able to find more bodies coming in to do the things I need to do instead of perhaps really revamping the way I do business and becoming a lot more productive,” he said, as quoted by Channel News Asia. He also warned that the local labour pool would soon start to shrink because of retirement in the baby boomer generation and lower birth rates.

