Oil price volatile on supply/demand news

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
July 4, 2023 12:26 PM
156 views
Oil extraction
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

The Brent oil price is holding above the $75 per barrel (bbl) level after rallying on Monday, being pulled two ways by supply cuts and slowing demand. Saudi Arabia announced that it would extend its 1 million barrel per day (bpd) production cut into August. Immediately after that, Russia surprised markets with its announcement that it would impose export restrictions on its crude, with exports expected to fall by 500,000 bbd.

 

Brent Crude Oil Price, USD per barrel

DCOILBRENTEU_2023-07-04_07-16-35

Source: Trading View

 

Although there is no OPEC+ production meeting this week, there will be a conference in Vienna this week with speakers including the Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, reported to be frustrated that his attempts to raise oil prices have failed so far.

A statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Energy noted: "This additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets."

These moves might normally spark a rally in the oil price, but disappointing economic data in the US, Europe and China – notably in manufacturing, which appears to be in recession in many regions – dulled the oil price response.

Production data has yet to reflect cuts. The global oil market has only faced a cumulative 1.1 million bbd less supply this year, after the initial OPEC+ cut in March. Core OPEC production, reported by Bloomberg, was 28.57 million bbd in June, actually an increase of 80,000 bbd versus May.

Saudi Arabia’s unilateral production cut is only a few days old and has yet to show up in production data. There has yet to be a significant reduction in oil exports from Russia after its voluntary 0.5 million bbd production cut announced in February. However, now that Russia plans to cut exports by an equivalent amount, physical oil markets are facing the risk of tightener physical markets in the second half of the year.

Until physical markets begin to see evidence of the tighter supply conditions, and not just announcements, a persistent oil price rally remains unlikely.

Analysis by Harry Altham, Energy Analyst: Harry.Altham@StoneX.com

Edited by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: Paul.Walton@StoneX.com 

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
By:
Paul Walton
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq makes 12-month high on more inflation news
    By:
    Paul Walton
    July 13, 2023 06:06 PM
      Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
      Stagflation: meaning, causes and examples
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      July 13, 2023 02:00 PM
        Research
        Russell 2000 ahead again on cooling inflation
        By:
        Paul Walton
        July 12, 2023 06:56 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.