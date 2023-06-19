Oil, DAX outlook: Two Trades to Watch

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 19, 2023 8:31 AM
99 views
Energy
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Oil falls on China growth concerns

  • GS cuts China’s growth forecast
  • US oil & natural gas rig count falls for a 7th week
  • Oil tests support at $71.00

Oil prices are heading lower after gains in the previous week, amid rising concerns over the growth outlook in China.

While WTI oil rose over 2% last week following two straight weeks of losses; however, prices have tumbled to 1% ahead of the European open. Questions over the strength of China's economy overshadowed OPEC+ output cuts and a 7th straight decline in the number of oil and gas rigs operating in the US.

Goldman Sachs cut its forecast for China's economic growth to 5.4% from 6%. It also lowered its 2024 growth forecast to 4.5% from 4.6%. Goldman Sachs has joined a growing list of major banks that have cut the outlook for Chinese growth, citing weak confidence and concerns over the property market.

Weaker growth in China, the world’s largest oil importer, is hurting the oil demand outlook.

Attention will now turn to the PBoC decision tomorrow, where the central bank is widely expected to cut the primary loan rate. This comes after several rate cuts in recent days as authorities look to stimulate the economy.

Still, it can’t be ignored that China’s throughput rose in May to its second-highest level on record, which helped to drive gains last week.

Also, Baker Hughes rig data showed that working oil and gas rigs in the US fell for a seventh straight week. This is often considered an early indicator of future output.

Oil outlook- technical analysis

Oil has formed a series of lower highs but continues to find support at 67.00. After rebounding off 67.00 last week, the price has struggled to move significantly above the 20 sma at 71.00. The RSI is neutral, giving away few clues.

Should sellers successfully defend the 20 sma, immediate support can be seen at 70.00. Sellers need a break below 67.00 to create a lower.

Buyers will look for a rise above 73.35, last week’s high, and the 50 sma to expose the 100 sma at 74.63 and create a higher high.

oil outlook chart

DAX eases from record highs

  • DAX hit a record high last week
  • China growth, Fed Chair Powell testimony & EZ PMIs are in focus this week
  • Bearish RSI divergence suggests reversal could be on the cards

After booking gains of over 2.5% last week, the rally showed signs of running out of steam on Friday. The DAX hit a new all-time high before closing the day lower.

As the new week kicks off, the market mood remains fragile amid concerns over the economic recovery in China and ahead of a semi-annual testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before Congress later in the week.

The global market rallied hard last week after the Fed skipped a June rate hike but pointed to two more hikes to come after the ECB raised rates while signaling further hikes. However, the market was optimistic that the hiking cycle would soon be over.

There is no high-impacting German or European data due for release today. The calendar is relatively quiet until PMIs on Friday. Today is the Juneteenth holiday in the US which could mean that volumes remain light across the session.

DAX outlook – technical analysis

While the DAX pushed to a record high last week of 16430, the run higher appears to be running out of steam. The long upper wick on Friday’s candle, combined with the RSI divergence, suggests a reversal could be on the cards.

Sellers could look for a break below 16100, the early June high, and 15930, the confluence of the multi-month rising trendline and the 50 sma.  A break below here brings 15700, the June low, into focus. Should bears break down this barrier, then deeper losses could be on the cards.

Buyers will look for a rise above 16430 for fresh record highs towards 16500 and 17000 round number.

dax outlook chart

 

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Oil Dax

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
By:
Joshua Warner
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 14, 2023 11:55 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.