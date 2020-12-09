Ocado to target 2400p after Q4 trading statement

Ocado has undeniably be a standout winner from the covid crisis which accelerated a trend to online shopping. Q4 trading update is keenly awaited as shares trade +82% YTD.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 9, 2020 8:27 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Ocado is due to release a Q4 trading update on Thursday 10th December.

Covid has been generous to Ocado. Ocado has undeniably be a standout winner from the covid crisis which accelerated a trend to online shopping. 

As with all supermarkets sales surged back in the first lockdown. However, unlike other supermarkets which struggled to cope with surging online demand Ocado, the nation’s only dedicated online supermarket was able to scale up quickly, there were of course a few teething problems as delivery slots became scarce and a crash or two on the website but these were quickly overcome enabling the so called “Microsoft of retailing” to take advantage of the rapid change is shopping habits; habits which could well be here to stay.

Focus on M&S
When the update is released, attention will be firmly on how the tie up with Marks & Spencer is going. The joint venture has now completed three months and expectations are running high. Kantar data earlier in the week pointed to 38.3% growth over the last 12 week period compared to last year. The group forecasts a full year boost to revenue of $30 million by the end of 2021, in addition to a small hit to earnings.

More than one string to its bow
The trading statement could also provide additional insight into the technology side of the business. Ocado sells its unique warehouse technology to other international supermarket groups which has helped Ocado up its earnings expectation to £60 million FY up from £40 million just a few months ago. Since then it has also agreed to buy US Kindred Systems an AI systems developer for picking and packing and Haddington Dynamics a robotic arm maker as it continues to focus on advancing its tech systems.

Chart thoughts
Ocado’s share price is currently trading around 2200p, after having eased back from 2900p a 12 month high reached at the end of September. The stock trades below its 50 & 100 sma on the daily chart. Additionally, the 50 sma has crossed below the 100 sma painting a bearish signal. 
However, horizontal support at 2140p has proved to be strong across November with the price rebounding from here late last month. Should this level hold then we would look for a move above 2400 (100 sma) to negate the near-term bearish bias and signal a move higher toward 2650 (Nov high).
On the flip side a break-through 2140 could see the 200 sma being tested at 2046, which could signal the start of a more pronounced sell off.


Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX mulls over disappointing bank earnings, PPI data
Today 02:26 PM
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:09 AM
Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
Today 05:21 AM
USD/CNH down, A50 up as weak Chinese inflation keeps stimulus hopes alive
Today 02:46 AM
Crude oil, gold finding buyers as Middle Eastern tensions escalate
Today 12:08 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

china_02
USD/CNH down, A50 up as weak Chinese inflation keeps stimulus hopes alive
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:46 AM
    aus_03
    AUD/USD, ASX 200: An inverse play on what happens with US 2-year bond yields
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:37 AM
      aus_02
      ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 19, 2023 02:00 AM
        Oil extraction
        ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 14, 2023 02:31 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.