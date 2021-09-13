NZDUSD treads water ahead of Thursdays Q2 GDP data release

Global new covid cases are continuing to fall. China and Japan have seen a sharp fall in new cases. In NSW, the numbers are finally heading in the right direction, and in New Zealand, the seven-day rolling average has fallen from 66 at the end of August to 22.4.

September 14, 2021 12:00 AM
Yesterday NZ PM Jacinda Arden announced Auckland would stay in lockdown for another week in line with the NZ government's strategy of pursuing zero new cases. 


Encouragingly the pace of vaccination in NZ has increased. 66% of the population have now received their first dose, and 33% of the population are double jabbed. These numbers should continue to increase after the NZ government secured 500k of Pfizer doses from Denmark and 275k from Spain. 

Heading into Thursday's Q2 GDP release and reflecting delta optimism, pricing for an RBNZ hike has increased from 90% priced to fully priced for a 25bp hike at its meeting on October 6th. 

Although Thursdays Q2 GDP data predates the current lockdown, it will confirm the economy was on a solid footing before the lockdowns. The market is looking for a 1.3% q/q lift in Q2 GDP, followed by a sharp drop in Q3, before a reopening fuelled recovery in Q4. 

The NZDUSD's ability to withstand the recent bout of risk aversion in US equity equities has been impressive, despite the NZDUSD having one of the outstanding long positions in G10 FX currently. 

Nonetheless, while the NZDUSD remains below trend channel resistance and recent highs .7140/70, the risks remain for a flush lower towards the 7000c area in the near term. Aware that if the NZDUSD were to break and close above .7175, it would negate expectations of a pullback and indicate a rally towards .7300c is underway.


NZDUSD Daily Chart


Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of September 14th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Forex NZD

Latest market news

View more
Gold Wrap, Silver Lining: June 11, 2024
Today 04:15 AM
GBP/USD: Fading UK wages, unemployment data given bigger risk events ahead
Today 03:34 AM
Crude oil surge lacks conviction, seeking reversal signal to initiate shorts
Yesterday 11:40 PM
AUD/USD climbs sheepishly from its lows, bear flag on ASX 200
Yesterday 10:40 PM
US CPI Preview: Base Effect Could Boost USD/JPY, Core Reading Key Ahead of Fed
Yesterday 07:06 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI stages sharp recovery
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

united_kingdom_05
GBP/USD: Fading UK wages, unemployment data given bigger risk events ahead
By:
David Scutt
Today 03:34 AM
    aus_09
    AUD/USD climbs sheepishly from its lows, bear flag on ASX 200
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:40 PM
      inflation_05
      US CPI Preview: Base Effect Could Boost USD/JPY, Core Reading Key Ahead of Fed
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 07:06 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week - June 10, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 01:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.